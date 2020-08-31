My diary during quarantine

They say ‘distance makes the heart grow fonder’. Though I feel my wife and I may have been better off living on separate planets, I am willing to wave a peace flag during these endearing times of staying at home.

But for the moment I’ve planted my flag in the living room, while the bedroom is her territory. Ergonomically, that’s the farthest we can be from each other and I say that with a glint in my eye. I’m kidding, of course, we love each other – despite having only one television at home.

I recently learned that the word quarantine comes from 16th-century Italian quaranta giorni literally meaning ’40 days’ and refers to the period a ship suspected of carrying disease is kept in isolation.

The introverts are living it up. This is their moment. Vilified all along, they can now hold their heads high as they virtually pioneered social distancing. I tell you - the things we learn when we spend more time at home is incredible.

My wife now understands that a game of football lasts 90 minutes. And importantly why men shouldn’t be interrupted between one. My daughter has figured out that a mouse can also mean a piece of computer equipment. She calls mine ‘Minnie’.

Every moment is truly a miracle in itself. There is joy in every mundane occurrence. For example, growing facial hair is as natural as giving birth to a baby – though arguably they may vary in effort.

While I am genetically indisposed to experiencing the latter, I can speak confidently on the former. For the uninitiated, it must be noted that growing a beard is much like having a baby, in fact like having many follicular babies – caring and nurturing each of them, allowing them to grow and shape their future.

And that brings me to Jake. He regaled us with his visits around mealtimes. Very jovial and always had a buzz about him.

But then, with advancing age, he seemed to get weaker and slower – we felt that time was running out on him. He did enjoy all the attention my daughter gave him. We even started a ‘Save Jake’ movement in the apartment and created a fund for his onward care. Some days ago, despite the valiant efforts of my daughter and I, he passed away – apparently murdered in cold blood.

Jake is a housefly. Was a housefly. Houseflies are carriers of disease, my wife says. We now believe she may have had a hand in Jake’s sordid end. I’m not arguing with her for the moment, and will keep my distance. May the heart grow fonder, right?