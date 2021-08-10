Office matters 

When I was faced with life’s challenges, I was lucky that I could approach competent people for help. For instance, the person to whom I am most indebted had graduated from a reputed institution and gained experience working in big corporate houses. His father initiated my interaction with his son, who will be referred to as X.

Soon X and I communicated on a daily basis talking about our respective activities. One day I received a registered letter that I was supposed to officially act on but didn’t want to. Flustered, I approached X who had a simple solution. He said: “Madam, it’s so easy. Just say that when you opened the cover you found it empty and wondered why someone had mailed you an empty envelope.”

On one of his visits to our office, X was an observer when some staff members were having a discussion. Later, he gave me his assessment of their outlook. On official matters, they were likely to say what they thought would please me rather than voice their true opinions. I found out soon enough that X’s forewarning was correct.

The head of a sister institution had advised me, “you must act according to your values, madam. If you think something is wrong, it must be so. Take action. Keep an iron hand in a velvet glove.” That I wielded an iron hand seemed to have reached the ears of the powers-that-be. The-then health secretary, GOI, asked me, ”what do you eat that gives you so much courage”

It hadn’t occurred to me to check on the motive behind the help someone had offered. “What is his interest in helping you?” queried my former school teacher. Egged on by some fellow staff, I was about to act when a timely phone call stopped me from defying written orders. My saviour told me that they would have watched the fun if the action were to be initiated against me. How to ensure that one doesn’t fall a victim to such ploys?

“Stay legally in the clear. Then you gain confidence in what you are doing.” I scrupulously followed the advice and ensured access to a legal mind at all times. I could even defy orders. “As a teacher, you reign supreme in your domain. You don’t have to follow orders which you consider contrary to the interests of what falls in your domain.”

On relocating to Bengaluru, I continued my telephonic interactions with X. “Should I give the maid a raise that she is asking for?” I asked. X replied “Are you willing to let her go? If not, better give her the raise.”

The happiness I used to sense in his greeting "a very good morning to you, madam” soon gave way to despondence as he recounted his fight against the disease that had struck him. Soon he ceased answering my phone calls, confirming the worst. “Rest in peace” was my last communication to X.