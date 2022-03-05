Oh my Wordle!

A viral guessing game that has taken the world by storm

In this pandemic - ‘Wordling’ is the new and only norm

A five-letter word we have to guess

Six chances to get it or make a mess

A daily fix; for many, a midnight affair

We just can’t wait to guess and dare

To display our scores for the world to see

Sharing the fun is what it’s meant to be

Wordlers, Wordlers - we are everywhere

For words, especially the five-letter ones, we have a flair

"Wordled today" is the message breaking ground

On Twitter, WhatsApp, FB - all around

The world can play Wordle — only once a day

Your guess is not as good as mine - we ‘Wordlers’ say

Am at a loss for words - to describe this captivating game

But let me try to explain, all the same

A wondrous pursuit that brings words (and us) alive

A blank 6 x 5 online grid into which we wholeheartedly dive

As you enter your first five-letter word in the first row

A colour code flashes to help us get into the flow

Black coloured boxes - our hearts are filled with dismay

Those letters are not in the Wordle Word today

The Yellows give us hope - though they’re not in the right spot

Green - we jump - the letter is right in its place - getting hot!

And when we then deduce the Word - what undiluted glee

Especially when it comes to guesses — less than three!

There are many starting tips going around (not for the racing hound)

Kick off your Wordle hunt, with the word 'ADIEU’ where vowels abound?

For the first word, one needs Beginner’s luck — oh yes!

Then — logic, skill, the competitive urge takes over — no less

When you have guessed the word — you can share your grid

Telling one and all — how well (or not) you did!

Only the colour code is seen, words aren't given away

It clearly shows your guessing path on that day

Have loved word games all my life — fun playing with A to Z

Interesting that Scrabble — Boggle — Wordle — end with ‘le’

We may be specialists in so many other things

But to be a ‘Wordle-ist’ Wordsmith —.and broadcast it — oh, the pleasure that brings

A Wordle a day keeps the cobwebs away — and how!

So must have thought Josh Wardle, in the ‘Big Apple’ — take a bow

Start Wordle — and from the Word Go — you are hooked

The Globe warms to this activity, totally booked

We fervently hope there will be no ‘paywall’ hurdle

That would affect millions who play Wordle

Wordlers across the globe, we passionately plea

That Wordle continues to enrich our lives for free!