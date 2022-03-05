Oh my Wordle!

A viral guessing game that has taken the world by storm
In this pandemic - ‘Wordling’ is the new and only norm
A five-letter word we have to guess
Six chances to get it or make a mess
A daily fix; for many, a midnight affair
We just can’t wait to guess and dare
To display our scores for the world to see
Sharing the fun is what it’s meant to be
Wordlers, Wordlers - we are everywhere
For words, especially the five-letter ones, we have a flair
"Wordled today" is the message breaking ground
On Twitter, WhatsApp, FB - all around
The world can play Wordle — only once a day
Your guess is not as good as mine - we ‘Wordlers’ say
Am at a loss for words - to describe this captivating game
But let me try to explain, all the same
A wondrous pursuit that brings words (and us) alive
A blank 6 x 5 online grid into which we wholeheartedly dive
As you enter your first five-letter word in the first row
A colour code flashes to help us get into the flow
Black coloured boxes - our hearts are filled with dismay
Those letters are not in the Wordle Word today
The Yellows give us hope - though they’re not in the right spot
Green - we jump - the letter is right in its place - getting hot!
And when we then deduce the Word - what undiluted glee
Especially when it comes to guesses — less than three!
There are many starting tips going around (not for the racing hound)
Kick off your Wordle hunt, with the word 'ADIEU’ where vowels abound?
For the first word, one needs Beginner’s luck — oh yes!
Then — logic, skill, the competitive urge takes over — no less
When you have guessed the word — you can share your grid
Telling one and all — how well (or not) you did!
Only the colour code is seen, words aren't given away
It clearly shows your guessing path on that day
Have loved word games all my life — fun playing with A to Z
Interesting that Scrabble — Boggle — Wordle — end with ‘le’
We may be specialists in so many other things
But to be a ‘Wordle-ist’ Wordsmith —.and broadcast it — oh, the pleasure that brings
A Wordle a day keeps the cobwebs away — and how!
So must have thought Josh Wardle, in the ‘Big Apple’ — take a bow
Start Wordle — and from the Word Go — you are hooked
The Globe warms to this activity, totally booked
We fervently hope there will be no ‘paywall’ hurdle
That would affect millions who play Wordle
Wordlers across the globe, we passionately plea
That Wordle continues to enrich our lives for free!
