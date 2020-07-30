Life can be measured by the sweetest memories, especially the unexpected, pleasant surprises. They succeed not only in touching your heart but in opening your mind as well.

Take this one, for example, that shows the enchanting way to a child’s heart. My daughter was stationed in the UK and Christmas was approaching. Her two little girls looked forward to the gaiety of the season. Disney’s ‘Finding Nemo’ was to be released on DVD and it was every child’s dream to possess one. By the time my daughter went shopping, it was Christmas eve and the coveted item had disappeared from the shelves of all the shops. At the last store, my daughter begged the salesgirl to see if she could lay her hands on one. Obligingly she searched and produced one but with its case broken. When Tara opened her gift, she squealed with delight. The broken cover hardly bothered her, but my daughter felt she owed her an explanation. What was her reaction? Her eyes alight with happiness, she exclaimed, "You got the last, the very last one for me? Oh, thank you so much, Amma!"

Gauri, only four, was being given a homily by her grandfather. "You must study hard, work with sincerity, become somebody well-known," he went on and on. Finally, Gauri laid her small hand on his aging one and said, "Don’t worry Thatha. You won’t be here to see it, you know."

Though I have been doing it for years, I have never enjoyed cooking. Neither did I win accolades for it from my immediate family. But when others ate what I served, they found it truly out of the ordinary and compliments came thick and fast. I realized at last, that though I am not a candidate for Master Chef, I could turn out mouth-watering dishes.

Here is one for those who have eyes but will not see. A man, with his ten-year-old son entered a train. The boy was exceedingly excited and restless. He remarked volubly and endlessly on all that met his eyes. The throng and rush of people on the platform was a matter of wonder. He never stopped exclaiming about the vivid colours of the clothes they wore; then there were the bold and raucous crows that swooped up and down, their eyes on the edibles perched on the heads of vendors. Finally, the passengers could bear it no more. They politely asked the father if he could restrain him a little. Answered he, a little shamefaced, "I understand your problem, but it is just that he is somewhat overwhelmed. You see, he had poor vision and with recent surgery sees much better."