Our companion ungods

I have grown up with the belief that God is universal and beneficial. Dharmasamsthapanarthaya sambhavami yugeyuge (for the preservation of Dharma, I appear time after time). Now in the last chapter of my infinitesimal life, I not only see no message but surrounded by meaningless darkness. The way we have always lived is challenged by ungodly forces. Universal? yes. Beneficial? certainly not. Example: Covid-19.

We see some additional appearances that turn humans helpless. There are storms and hurricanes, floods and fires ever so often. One example is Isaias, a tropical storm, that literally knocked down trees, brought down electric lines, plunged millions of homes into darkness and caused fire, floods and accidents everywhere.

In this small New England coastal town where I live, the panic was in the air the minute weatherman announced the arrival of Isaias from the south by way of Miami. As time ticked, the announcement kept changing and finally it was known to arrive from the Carolinas. What was emphasised, however, was the unpredictable nature of the hurricane. This also meant there was a need for elaborate preparation. People ran to fill their refrigerators and toilet supplies. My main concern was my patio garden which included five tomato plants grown tall and full of fruit and four small basil plants all neatly lined up in the middle of the patio. Isaias was expected at 4 pm. The rain began on time. The whirlwind shook trees like feathers. Instead of being threatened by Isaias, I decided to enjoy the event by getting snugly into bed and watching the wind and the rain in action.

As the rain grew heavier, I got worried about my garden and got up to check the patio. The pots had rolled over. The tomato plants were on their sides, the wind having put them to bed.

"Oh! no," I screamed and ran outside. I struggled to get all the pots straight. No easy task. The rain was beating down on my face so hard that I felt I was wiping out my eyes off my face whenever I cleared the rain with my hand. I finally decided that was it, and swept the rainwater from my head and face. I had saved my plants. I stepped inside and closed the sliding door. When I looked back, I saw to my amazement the rain had stopped. Switched off, actually. There was even a ray of the sun making an appearance from nowhere like a joke.

I was totally drenched and furious. The only sane thing to do seemed to go straight to the bathroom and take a shower. And that’s just what I did.