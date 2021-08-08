Pandemic musings

I’m not supposed to be out at this time, after sunset, but staying cooped up at home is not easy. As the day wears on, one gets irritable and only a brisk walk, even if it is a short one is required to drive away the blues. I’ve hit upon an ingenious plan. Keep a strip of some tablets, never mind if it’s past the expiry date in your pocket. If questioned by the police, say that you are returning home after purchasing the tablets. The only precaution to be taken is to walk somewhere in the vicinity of the medical shop, to bolster your explanation.

I have been stopped only once, but my plan has stood me in good stead. So, here I am, this balmy evening in May, walking on the calm, deserted stretch of the road, the bright neon signboard of the pharmacist casting a iridescent yellow circle on the tarred surface. My eyes espy a strategically placed board near the entrance of the shop. “Oxygen concentrator available” it proclaims.

As I walk on, I recall a video recording of an interview with Jane Goodall, the renowned primatologist, that I had seen the previous night. In it, the acclaimed naturalist talks about man’s disrespect for nature and disregard for animals and how the degradation of the environment is leading to so many natural disasters, like the current pandemic.

Whether for material gains, political upmanship or whatever, it appears that man’s senseless pursuit of pelf, power and prestige has led to this apocalypse. I remember elders speaking about the exorbitant prices of essential commodities, and taxes under every imaginable head in the annual budgets. The wiser among them used to say that the days of taxes on the air we breathe are not far away. That seems to have come true now.

Nature, in all her benevolence, has provided us with all that we need to live. Now, a time has come, when, as Jane Goodall says, we have so ill-treated nature that she has unleashed her wrath upon us, wherein we are unable to even take in the abundant oxygen she gives. We need a machine to separate the nitrogen from the oxygen and then gulp, gasp in that ambrosia.