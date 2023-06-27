Plan by the planets

Used metaphorically to describe any time span as bad or unproductive, the term Rahu Kaala comes back into circulation for various reasons, even in political circles. It is an age-old custom not to commence any new enterprise during Rahu Kaala, which is also known as Rahu Kalam in the Southern States. In fact,

even in modern times, people refrain from starting something new during this time.

One of my cousins had to appear for a departmental examination a dozen times, as all his attempts had come up short. Finally, he consulted an astrologer, who told him to avoid leaving for the examination hall during Rahu Kaala. Call it coincidence or divine intervention, the boy who followed this advice was subsequently rewarded.

Taking a cue from my cousin’s experience, I always avoided leaving the house during Rahu Kaala to undertake any important work. Why tempt Providence? Once, on a Saturday, I had to leave my home at 9 am to sign a contract. But that was peak Rahu Kaala. My wise old aunt had a solution: she suggested that I pray to god, walk 10 steps in the opposite direction, drink some water, and then go!

On another occasion, I was waiting for my turn in a long line to get my blood tested in a diagnostic centre. A lady and her two children were immediately before me. An elderly gentleman, who appeared to be a martinet, approached the lady and mumbled something, after which she and her children quietly left the queue. I later understood that the reason for their abrupt departure was the setting in of Rahu Kaala when their turn was about to come.

Years ago, a relative had fixed his daughter’s marriage at a wedding hall in Chennai. The bridegroom’s party, who travelled by Bengaluru-Chennai Mail train, which was scheduled to arrive at Chennai central railway station early in the morning, was inordinately delayed, with the result that the party reached the venue at half past seven, the beginning of the Rahu Kaala. The party was promptly diverted to a nearby house to wait there and move into the wedding hall after Rahu Kaala had passed.

Modern opinion on Rahu Kaala is different: when we have to race against time, it is next to impossible to avoid precious hours. However, instances such as those mentioned above show that Rahu Kaala is still something to be reckoned with by many of us. If it is inevitable that things have to be done during Rahu Kaala, well, there are wise aunts to help counter or mitigate its bad effects.