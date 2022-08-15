Precious years of Independence

It was the beginning of August 1972, the 25th year of Independence. I was in middle school, studying in class 6 studying in the rainy town of Chikkamangaluru. I was a Scout. Our Headmistress summoned me one day and was asked to lead my school in the March Past of the silver jubilee of Indian Independence.

We were instructed to practice, every day and practice we did, rain or shine. The commands that I gave could be heard in the service station some distance away. Our practice attracted many curious onlookers.

I started making preparations for the D-Day. I borrowed a pair of white canvas shoes, rubbed a thick paste of white chalk on its surface. Pressed the white uniform with the charcoal iron-box by applying akki ganji (rice starch); washed the borrowed pair of socks with Tinopal, the only available whitener in the market then.

On August 15, I reached the grounds early. There were hundreds of school children and college students including NCC, Scouts and Bulbuls. The Tricolor was hoisted. It was followed by march past to the rhythmic beats of the band. In a spirited manner, I led a small group of students from our school.

I was the only one from my neighbourhood to march that day, making me a local celebrity. I received old copies of Amarchitra Katha as a token of appreciation from one and a book with a story of our national flag from another. A neighbour even told amma, my mother, that I have a bright future in the armed

forces and stood a good chance get into Bijapur Sainik School. A retired teacher gave me inputs about the process of our nation-building. A freedom fighter who had received the Tamra Patra, invited me to his modest home and treated me with sweets.

In 1997, as a coordinator of the Independence Day celebrations, I had invited a veteran freedom fighter from the Indian National Army. He was accompanied by another freedom fighter. It was a ‘Jugalbandi’ that enthralled the audience including students. Many considered it a worthy celebration of the golden jubilee of our independence. My efforts were rewarded this time too: a senior colleague gave me a book, the History of Freedom Movement in India.

We are in 2022 and the whole country including the Indian diaspora throughout the world are celebrating ‘Azadi Ki Amruth Mahotsav’. Like a billion other Indians, I am excited to be celebrating the 75th year of Indian Independence. I longed to see our Tricolour flying high, which floods me with the spirit of nationalism and pride, even today.