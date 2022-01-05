Real-life entertainer

Back in the good old days, when cable TV was not yet popular, we enjoyed going to the movies for wholesome entertainment. Our parents’ wedding anniversary was one such occasion that was celebrated at the erstwhile Puttana Kannagal theatre in South Bengaluru.

“I hope it’s a nice movie, is it a Vishnu Vardhan-starrer?” my mother asked eagerly. Mind you, this was circa 1997. My sister quickly said, “No Amma, this is a Hindi movie with the three biggest stars of Bollywood”.

Keeping them guessing, we quickly finished lunch and headed to the theatre almost an hour before the movie started. Squeezing through the crowd, I brought four balcony tickets. The guy at the counter had told us the balcony had the best cushions.

The definition of best seats in those days was certainly not a recliner, but two out of the four seats were towards the exit door.

I ran excitedly towards my parents brandishing the tickets in my hand. My elation was certainly not contagious as it failed to elicit any smile on their face while my sister was gleaming with happiness.

Being fans of Dharmendra, Vishnu Vardhan and Guru Dutt, my parents merely stared at the poster of Dil to pagal hai. In an effort to lighten their mood, I said, “You will simply love this movie, the review says this story has touched the hearts of people across all age groups.”

With a rather stoic mind, they entered the movie hall. As the credits began to roll, there were whistles and claps from the people in the front seats. One hour into the movie, I could sense my dad’s restlessness. He kept asking, why is there no interval in the movie? His boredom notwithstanding, I diverted my attention to an intense scene.

The silence in the theatre was suddenly broken by a singular voice! My dad was standing with his hands thrown in the air, shouting “Hum toh pagal ho gaye”! Over 200 eyes were now focused on my dad, while my sister quickly chose to slide from her seat in a desperate bid to escape from this ‘embarrassing’ situation.

As I pleaded with my dad to sit down, the roar of laughter around us was deafening! “See, most of them were craving for some comic relief,” remarked my dad. A gentleman sitting behind us showered praises on my dad and called him a real-life entertainer!

Even today, if he sees a song or sequence of the movie on TV, my father cheekily asks, “is this hum to pagal ho gaye” movie?

Watch the latest DH Videos here: