Recalling Republic Day

In 2022, for the first time in the history of Republic Day, the parade in Delhi will start at 10.30 am instead of 10 am. The change comes over half a century too late for my brother and me. Growing up in the nation’s capital, we were woken up at an unearthly hour to get ready to head for Rajpath. It was bitterly cold, and we longed for a few extra minutes in bed.

We could never understand why we had to leave so early. We lived near the beautiful broad avenue leading from Rashtrapathi Bhavan to India Gate, and a brisk walk would get us there quickly. Our entreaties to let us sleep longer fell on deaf ears. Our parents were eager to get the best possible view of the proceedings, and that was to be had from the top of one of the galleries on both sides of the road.

In a bid to escape stirring out, my brother and I used to protest that we had already seen the parade. Our school (in the same locality as our home) was not far from Rajpath. In the run-up to Republic Day, our teachers would take us to watch the participants practising for the final event. Since the seating arrangements were not yet in place, we stood at the railings that separated us from the stars of the show.

We were especially fascinated by the children who performed rhythmic drills with cymbals and tambourines. We cheered them lustily and wished we could join them. On one occasion, after my brother had gained admission to a prestigious school in the city, he and his classmates were selected to take part in the parade. At two rehearsals, I proudly pointed him out to my friends.

Unfortunately, that was the last we saw of him at the rehearsal. Apparently, the students of the illustrious institution were not amenable to the discipline expected of youngsters playing a patriotic part in the celebrations. Consequently, they were dismissed.

Therefore, on the morning of that particular January 26, my brother was with us in the stands instead of wending his way down Rajpath. We were bundled up in layers of warm clothing, which we shed as it grew warmer. We admitted to each other, as we did every year, that nothing could quite compare with the sights and sounds of the parade on Republic Day.