Somnolent musings

Sometimes I hear people publicly commending their peers for working hard. Such niceties are a rarity these days. But what is trending of late is a little worrisome, at least for me!

Just the other day, I heard my colleague say in a public forum that he was amazed at another colleague’s hard work and commitment as he sits up late in the night, as late as 2 am in the morning for work.

I asked myself why on earth anyone would want to work in that unearthly hour. This time is called unearthly for a reason; ordinary human beings or earthly creatures like you and I don’t work during such hours. I tried to dissect my colleague’s psyche.

Why was he working at that hour instead of sleeping? Could it be that he wasn’t able to sleep, despite trying hard? Is he suffering from insomnia? In that case, while he may be suffering from a serious problem, we are congratulating him for it! Aren’t we being cruel? How could anyone be appreciated for being awake at that odd hour and working hard when he should be in deep sleep!

Sleep that knits up the ravell’d sleave of care, the death of each day’s life, sore labour’s bath, balm of hurt minds, great nature’s second course... Or was this just a load of baloney? Was Shakespeare under the influence when he waxed such eloquence? Or did my friend not care for Shakespeare?

Just as I was about to dump Shakespeare for his dope-induced drivel, another thought crossed my mind. Perhaps my friend had an aversion to anything that involved proper planning. No discipline, that’s it! And ironically here he was, being given an award for being superbly efficient! I laughed to myself. What has

happened to this world? Does it mean normal people sleeping in the night are all abnormal?

My mind started working overtime. There could be a third possibility too. Considering how selfish people have become, this is more likely.

Yes, my friend here may be eyeing a promotion, trying to create an impression on his boss! I have heard of people who simply reset their computer clock to make it look like they are eternally awake working all night. And I know of bosses who have fallen for this claptrap as well. In fact, I have heard a boss proudly say, “So and so has written me an email at 3 am and I’m thoroughly impressed.”

As I lay in bed with such thoughts running through my head, it dawned on me that I was falling into the same trap. Why was I ranting in the middle of the night instead of sleeping? Closing my eyes, I fervently beckoned sleep to embrace me softly in her arms, for my belief in the bard has always been strong.