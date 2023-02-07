Sound at seventy 

Having crossed the threshold of seventy a year ago, I have never stopped marvelling at the energy levels of a few members of my tribe who are here, there, and everywhere with their adrenaline levels overflowing all the time. A spring in their step, a gleam in their eye, and a sense of joie de vivre are what characterise these worthies even as age sits lightly on their shoulders.

I have seen several such sturdy specimens in the park in the neighbourhood, which I have been frequenting regularly after hanging up my boots and bidding adieu to my 10-to-5 white collar job where I pushed files for close to four decades. A gym had come up in the park, and while I stood at a distance watching several men and women in action, my eyes inevitably settled on the septuagenarians and the octogenarians, who, like butterflies flitting from flower to flower, would go through the entire routine, flexing their muscles and stretching their limbs with the acrobatic grace that could create a complex in a trained gymnast.

In stark contrast to these action kings, yours truly has always been a late riser, turning a deaf ear to the alarm clock and the chanticleer in the neighbourhood signalling the first streak of dawn. I have to reluctantly push myself out of the bed, complete my ablutions, and then head to the park, where a couple of rounds is all that I can manage before collapsing on a bench in a heap, huffing and puffing like the Big Bad Wolf chasing poor Little Red Riding Hood through the woods without giving her a moment’s respite.

A bit of hydration in the form of a few mouthfuls of H2O, and I am back on my feet till the next round of fatigue sets in. But then I should admit that I am truly inspired by my friends who take advancing age in their stride and not only remain youthful at heart but also, through a meticulous regimen that includes regular exercise, ensure that their bodies retain the flexibility required for their day-to-day activities.

I have now decided to take a leaf out of their books and not only rise with the birds but also embark on a rigorous routine that would not only clean up the cobwebs in the mind but would also keep my physique strong and sturdy, ready to take on whatever life at this late phase has in store for me. And needless to say, the mantras that guide me now are adages like "health is wealth" and "a sound mind in a sound body."