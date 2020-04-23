Spokes on the wheel of life

Bumps every few meters bespoke of a genuine pledge to plunder the funds budgeted for the maintenance of the road. An hour of potholed driving to find a parking lot was long enough to bring home some understanding of the economics of demand, need and supply. All matters of mind have a short span, and the present one ended abruptly as I brushed my new car against a pillar of the parking lot to earn some sincere scowls from cabbies idling around.
After assessing the gravity of damage, somewhere in the inner crypts of cerebration and explanations, I cursed myself for the overconfidence in my driving skill. On return, a flat tyre jeered at my misfortunes for the day. The realisation came to add itself to life’s experiences and got imprinted on my advisory repository as to why a personal car should have small sized wheels unless one has shoulders as broad as the tyre. Replacing the flat tyre left me sweating and breathless. Back at the wheel, I remembered all the wheels in my life.
Mother’s spinning wheel was the first one I fiddled with, much to her chagrin. Spindle with a whorl aka Takali was another, I would make a mess of. Fascinated much by the grinding wheel of the household ‘chakki’, it was one more I always made a mess of.
Worn-out tyres were another royalty, they were large-sized but the narrow version that came next. It provided its last glimpse a few years ago when I saw kids taking turns at honing their skills in pushing it at breakneck speed. Steel wire turned into a perfect round was a poor cousin. Struggling stone caging of stream banks lost some of its strength, whence from this piece of wire was stolen.
‘Gadda’, a personal pushcart, was an alluring acquirement. Finding a sandstone disc of about six inches diameter for the wheel required a long hunt, and once created a perfect hole in the centre of this disc was always a joyous moment. Green bamboo made for other parts of this contraption. The ‘Gadda’ romance lasted a few summers till age decided against further indulgence.
I was elated when I came to own a bicycle. Many years later, a scooter announced that I had arrived in life. And the first car that I booked, demanded full payment in advance, much before the EMI era!
Issues that now prompt me into abstract attention, like potholed roads or a flat tyre were amiss with wheels of childhood, and when that in that bliss of reminiscence my temporary annoyance vanishes!
Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner
Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free
'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'
2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study
Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23
India running out of oil storage space as demand falls
Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions