Staying positive

“Variety is the very spice of life, that gives it all the flavour” is a quote by William Cowper. Undoubtedly, with the explosion of the internet, a variety of things have kept us happy and engaged in these locked up days. Sitting in the comfort of our homes, everything that we wish to see or listen to is just a click away - films, education, fashion, health and fitness, literary fests, and so much more. Even those who had no time to take small breaks are reduced to do just this. In a way, the lockdown has bridged the generation gap.

We have adapted to the new normal of being laid back. I call my friends frequently just for chit-chat. Indeed not Covid topic but to find out how they are coping. Mostly the response is, ”Oh, what else? I eat to sleep and sleep to eat and am gaining pounds..."

A peripatetic pal is focussed on taking virtual tours around the world. An arty senior roams around in the art galleries to see the paintings in all detail, which he would not have covered in his lifetime. Another friend spends his time listening to his favourite ragas. For him, the music never sounded so melodious, tuned to the perfect pitch, in the comfort of his lounge. The foodie friend loves going through recipes to stir up the easiest and nutritious platter. Older women who had given up knitting are vigorously at it now, knitting scarves and beautifully designed sweaters for their grandchildren. Green-thumbed friends are busy with terrace and balcony garden meeting and giving tips to each other about garden care. With so much going on, people who are into yoga, music and storytelling cannot sit idle. Anything including clutter clearing around the house is enough to keep one active.

Despite all this, we are yearning for our good old times. Will things get back to the original state? Will this lethargic condition be shed? Will our relationships with colleagues, family and friends resume?

When such apprehensions fog up my mind, I hear the whistle of the garbage van. The boys swiftly swing each collection to the pile. The newspaper man tosses the roll to each house accurately. The milk boy places the sachets into the hanging bags of our homes. The sweepers clean the streets without fail. To top it all, filter coffee aroma hits my breath.

Finally, the fiery but cheerful entry of our house-help armed with mask and sanitiser adds more positive vibes. Positivity is a catalyst that helps in planning the day without gloom! As long as we are reported ‘negative,’ we can think positive and carry on.