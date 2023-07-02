The ‘busy-ness’ of being jobless

My friend Shruti worked for a start-up, which soon grew into a big concern. Shruti grew with the firm and got so caught up in the work that it left little time for family and friends. That’s when she decided that enough was enough and quit her job. She would relax and spend more time with and for the family, or so she thought.

The reality was quite different. She didn’t have a plan of action and thought she would solve any household problem as and when it arose. She was fortunate enough to have a good cook who made piping hot breakfasts, lunches, and pre-cooked dinners. On Sundays, when the cook was off, Shruti ordered food. They need a change, she explains. The house was kept clean by an equally efficient helper. Her daughters occasionally needed help with their studies. She attended parent-teacher meetings and burst with pride when she heard glowing accounts of her offspring. To cut a long story short, Shruti had all the conveniences to lead a relaxed life.

She was free, but I have yet to meet a busier person. "No business like show business," she laughs at herself. The reason is that she is very obliging, so people take advantage of her. Family members, too, rely on her to help out with various matters. I could see that she had more time when she had a full time job!

It is difficult to get her on the phone, and more so in person. "Where is your mother?" I asked her child when I dropped in once without announcing. I was told that she was out to meet her friend, who was visiting from Mumbai, for lunch. My fault. I should have let her know.

When she comes to see me, the visit is invariably combined with some other work and, therefore, brief. One day, she came with her daughters, left them at our house, and whizzed off. None of us had any idea where she was headed. This is true because Shruti had a full schedule but nothing fixed. She will set out to do something and end up doing something else.

To come back to the day when she left her daughters with me, we had a rollicking time discussing her busy-ness when Shruti blew in hurriedly, saying, "Come on, hurry up! Aunt Kamu has messaged to say she is visiting us and we must get home before she arrives," shooing them out of the house. She reminded me of the Wodehouse character who went into a room and exited it so fast that he almost met himself going in! And she is wont to say that she has all the time in the world!