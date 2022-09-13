The elusive triple-striped creature 

Enjoying life amidst nature is an inexplicable joy. My passion takes me to my backyard each morning to stare at the flower plants, pluck them for the daily puja besides looking for ripened guava and custard apple for a leisurely post-lunch feast of fruits. In the process, I see small, beautiful creatures -- chirpy birds, squirrels et al, hopping on tree tops searching for food, their sole activity throughout the day, unlike us humans. The alacrity with which they go about their day makes for a wonderful sight and is worth emulating. At times, I am treated to a sighting or two of rodents, particularly squirrels, with their protruding incisors. Chameleons and haavranis too are regular visitors to my garden.

I cherish them. Observing these at close proximity is a source of immense joy. I stand still, like a statue, hoping for them to muster enough courage to come nearer to me. The moment they sense even a slight movement in my body they gallop to safety. They look back from a safe distance, from the top of a tree, as if to confirm if I am still lurking around, getting in their way.

I marvel at the squirrel’s swift climb up a coconut tree, precariously balancing on the edge of a palm leaf, within a fraction of a second.

The constant keech keech sound they make is music to my ears. God is kind enough to bestow them needle-sharp teeth to cut any fruit instantly within minutes. These delightful critters apart, sparrows and a few other birds, unknown to me, come wagging their small tails to conquer my yard periodically – a literal feast to nature lovers like me.

I always ensure that I keep a bucket-full of water on my roof top to quench their thirst. Lo, next morning the bucket goes empty. Not only this, I pluck only half the fruits that grow in my garden, just so these wonderful creatures visit my garden often to quench their hunger. It is strangely satisfying to my soul and my son too, who is as keen an observer of nature as me, shares my excitement.

After all, they too are the owners of this space, have a right to exist, being part of the bountiful nature, just as we are. I thank the pandemic for the ample opportunity it gave to spend my vacant leisure in pursuit of nature.

For long, I had wished for a close look at the triple stripes on a squirrel’s back, said to be the finger prints of Lord Ram who patted the little animal in gratitude for the alilu seve while building the Ram Setu on his way to Lanka. After all these years, I recently got to see it closely and fully. Faith and legends apart, these living beings, as I said, make for an enchanted environment, and add colour to our otherwise monotonous routine. There is need to retain them ever. What do you say?