The flip side of success

Did you ever have a genius as your sibling? On June 9, 1953, DH brought out a short write-up on K Vinayakamurthy, who stood first for the then Mysore state in SSLC. As a boy of seven, I wondered why so much fuss about marks. The headmaster and pressman came home and my mother had to literally bring out Murthy, as he was called, from the bathroom where he was hiding shy.

Like me, my father also didn’t think much of the incident. He had responded to the great news by a grunt which could have easily been mistaken for his customary asthmatic clearing of the throat. Fathers didn’t flatter their children much in those days, for the fear that the guys could get success into their heads.

All I remember is a large number of sweet cones (not boxes in those days), from relatives bought from Kutty Kadai at the end of Ibrahim Saheb street, the only good sweet shop on that side of Bangalore then. Mother, in turn, gave them all homemade halva of rice flour and Jaggery, what we could afford from our modest background. She asked me to go to their houses and give them packets of halva, risking the chance I might gobble up a piece or two on the way.

Well, all the good things ended there for me. Back at school, every teacher would declare I was not as good as Murthy, which was true. It was no better in family circles, though many of them achieved very little academically.

So, I became a sad little boy with an inferiority complex saved only by doting sisters-in-law. In the meantime brother got many gifts — a Gold Parker pen set which I was allowed to touch only once, given by an uncle who had daughters, one of whom was eventually married to my brother, adding to the list of doting sisters-in-law.

As time went by, I gained confidence and started doing better at my studies by which time my brother was several steps ahead. He became a national-level debater, finished engineering with flying colours and took up a coveted job with Tatas.

And when I thought no one was going to weigh me against him anymore, a professor in my college told me that one Vinayakamurthy scored 85% in a particular optional subject nine years back — an unbeaten record. As you rightly guessed, I took up a different option.

When he passed away recently, he left in me a big vacuum — not only of deep brotherly love but also an absence of a need to reach his high standards. Maslow may talk about the ultimate ‘self-actualisation need’, but most of us mortals need a living legend to emulate.

