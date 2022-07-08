Pain is of different degrees, but the one experienced by Alexander Zverev on the Phillipe Chartrier court in Paris as he crashed with a rolled ankle, seemed to be one of the worst. To see him writhing in pain on the floor of the court made me cringe, writhe with the same pain as the sufferer; a moment at which I had to acknowledge the power not of the player but of the One who had brought the player to this pass. The great God Pain.

One moment we see this tall god–like youth and the next this screaming animal, his mouth wide open in unbearable agony. To quote a newspaper, ‘As his piercing screams echoed around the 15000 seater court, a tearful Zverev was helped from the court by medics.’ Oh, what a fall was there, ye spectators, at the 2022 French Opens. Pitched against the leaping feral Nadal 13 years his senior, Zverev, not a bad player himself, started well in spite of the pressure of the crucial semi final match on him. In the spectator stand was his family, his team, his parents all ranged in eager expectation of a win for Sascha. It rained, it didn’t, it rained again as it always happens in June in Paris.

At home, in Bangalore, I had turned on the TV watching off and on the sensational players at the game. There was some booing when Zverev was about to serve which he staved off by merely bouncing the ball and looking around at the stands until there was some quiet. Understandably, Nadal was the favourite as he was cheered and applauded by his fans without respite.

Nadal is a fantastic player and perhaps he will go on winning Grand Slams for a while. But my sympathies always being with the underdog, I cringed every time Zverev made a mistake. It was tenterhooks for both players and a super tough match for Zverev who was fighting every inch of the court to come up a finalist. But then who would have anticipated this horror of an accident which crippled him to cry out in utter helplessness, midway through the match.

Around 9 o’clock, I was plagued by arthritic spasms in the back and legs that I could no longer sit up. Prior to retiring to bed, a ritual of application of various oils and ointments took my mind off the match. I had a sort of disturbed night, but the morning welcomed me with the prospect of a cuppa and the news columns.

Eagerly I turned to the sports page to see if Zverev had won and I almost wept at the sight. A photo of his right ankle twisted tortuously, and the next picture of Zverev on the ground with Nadal hovering over him with concern, told the whole story. Had Zverev overreached beyond his capacity, was he over ambitious, was it overweening pride in his own might, was it karma, or was it all just part of the game? Injuries and accidents humble the player to enable him to face his adversary all the better in the future. But what gave a poignant touch to it all was the report, ‘Minutes later, the 25-year old returned on crutches and conceded the match with Nadal embracing his heartbroken opponent.’