A few years ago, I visited the Vaishno Devi shrine with my friend who was posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Jammu. The next day I went to Nagrota to pay homage to a friend who had been martyred in the Nagrota attacks. Thereafter, I lunched at the house of a family friend who was a celebrated bureaucrat. From breakfast to lunch I had spent time with the police, the army, and the bureaucracy — the common thread of ‘nation before self’ running through each one of them.

I belong to a family where generations have served the nation, as freedom fighters, army generals and IAS officers. The so-called ‘desh-bhakti’ runs in my DNA and I am always high on it! I must tell you that a casual comment from a prospective groom, saying that the army chaps always seem to be drunk on ‘desh-bhakti’ and are always high on it ensured the possibilities of alliance reached a dead end.

Speaking of DNA, I am often asked as to which part of the country I belong to. I was born in Bengaluru, I have Dogra and Punjabi genes. My grandmother had roots in Afghanistan and my parents were born in undivided India (now Pakistan). My day doesn’t begin without freshly brewed filter coffee, and I prefer coconut water over lassi. It isn’t just the food choices. It encompasses my entire being.

Similarly, my mother (an army child), originally from Jammu and Kashmir, had spent most of her childhood in Kolkata, making her a Bengali by culture. I’m brought up in Bengaluru on a diet of Rabindra Sangeet, Kashmiri gucchi (mushrooms) and masala dosa. I have a Punjabi surname, but have always thought of myself as a Kannadiga.

I feel we should keep the ‘insider-outsider’ debate limited to outside the territory of India. While within the country we will always be an insider.

Irrespective of who or what tries to divide us, to ignite hatred or spread malice, we as people, know better, much better than to fall for that farce. And the common thread of ‘desh-bhakti’ runs in all our DNAs. This isn’t limited to just our armed forces or police or those in government service. It runs in each one of us. The idea of India is supreme and will remain so.

Till my blood is warm, I will continue to enjoy my masala dosa, my Kashmiri gucchi, my Punjabi surname, my Bengali Rabindra Sangeet and my Kannadiga identity.