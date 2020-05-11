The jumping queen

We had never had a dog but the theft of our newly bought car’s stereo more than a decade back galvanised us to have one. She was a cute little brown pup with light golden stripes-– a female, of the Great Dane breed who arrived on the palm of my brother. We named her Brandy.

I still remember when we took her out for walks, some questioned if she was really a dog. Though she was always friendly, her appearance frightened every soul. I saw people change their paths after they saw her. We soon hired a trainer for her. Albeit, we had brought him aboard for some basics, he went a step ahead, telling us to also train her for dog shows. We conceded within an eye’s blink we saw him teaching her jumps over many barricades on our terrace.

Initially, the training seemed arduous to her as she evinced no interest, declaring her a duffer, and adding he had never seen an adamant beast like her. But for the handsome salary he pocketed every week, he went on and his efforts finally bore fruit. She jumped the way he wanted and we admired watching her like cheerleaders in a cricket stadium.

She was soon a star in all the dog shows, always returning home with medals. Honestly, she was now jumping so much that whenever we left her on the terrace, she would start jumping on her own. Her passion was such that she started jumping to several near and far off terraces of other homes and we were inundated with complaints. Once she tore clothes that were drying on the washing line on a neighbour's terrace, and another time she scared children playing.

Interestingly, post her roaming she returned on her own but her complaints worried us and we suspended her further training and didn't let her go on the terrace anymore. This gave her a hard time and she went on scratching the terrace door.

Sometimes we laughed and sometimes got irked for the training we organised for her and we finally realised that she was more suited for the farm and not meant for a small urban home. We gave Brandy to one of our relatives who lived at a village farmhouse. The jumping queen is no more but her memories continue to live with us who made a unique history of jumping terraces!