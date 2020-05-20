The kindness of strangers

December 24, the date took me back 46 years. My wife, my three-year-old daughter and I were on a South trip on a Lambretta scooter. Starting from Wellington and after a halt for a week at my home town, Trichy, we visited Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tiruchendur, Trivandrum, Suchindram, Nagercoil and Kanyakumari and were resting in at Tri-sea Lodge.

Our plan was to rise late for breakfast and leave leisurely for Madurai on return trip via Tenkasi and Courtallam. Having arrived for breakfast, the manager handed me our packed meal and asked us to hit the road fast. It was a generous meal that would last us for lunch as well!

When I asked him the reason, he said EVR (Periyar) had died as per a trunk call he just received and there may be problems en route. We sped on the scooter and halted next at Courtallam (Kutralam) falls. All was well so far, as news of EVR hadn't spread. We had no internet or social media, only AIR Tamil News at 2 pm or trunk calls.

We were advised to reach Madurai soon, by then if there were any riots, they would be over. Lucky that we had good people who helped out a young family of three. There was one more problem, however, en route. While travelling in the Ghat section, it began pouring suddenly and we were drenched but I kept driving. Suddenly we came across a causeway which was overflowing making it dangerous for us to attempt a crossing.

No lights on the road and we had no place to stay. Just then a couple of villagers approached. I was apprehensive, however, one of them told me in Tamil not to be scared and that they were there to help.

The villagers volunteered to lift the scooter straight up and help us cross. They formed a chain and a man gave me his hand and my wife held on to mine. When I offered them money, they took offence and said that humans are meant to help other humans in times of difficulties.

In another instance, as a bachelor in 1968, returning by scooter from Poona to Deolali, I had a similar experience. I was anxious, I had to reach the School of Artillery as I was an instructor. At 8 am, the next day, no less. Next year on the same route, my wife and I, as a newly-wed couple had the same trouble! Villagers on both occasions helped me out.

It is easy to condemn other people but most are genuinely helpful within their limits.