The last resort

“What are you thinking of Mina?” asked my husband, seeing me lost in thought.

“Oh, I was just dreaming of a nice, out-of-the-way luxurious lake resort (Udaipur maybe?), where I can take a well-deserved break from Covid confinement.”

“Resort? You must be crazy! You won’t get one for love or money. It’s ‘lock-up the MLAs’ time. Don’t you follow the news?”

“Of course I do – Gyanvapi Mosque Survey, Taj Mahal’s Secret Chambers, Renaming the Qutub Minar, South Africa v India T20s, Rajya Sabha elections…”

“Exactly, the key words are ‘Elections’ and ‘Sabha’ – It’s a Toss-up not just in the T20s, but more so in Rajasthan; with predators prowling about with special coins. You cannot count on a select hideout right now. The best ones are reserved for ‘special’ gatherings. If you want a getaway, you need to be an MLA!

“What rubbish! I don’t retreat from such problems. The common woman has her rights. I am going to immediately call a Dacha and check. How dare they block our way ?”

“Don’t waste your energy. You don’t stand a chance. Unless of course, you join politics, where there is a great possibility of ending up in a luxury hotel or the like. Specially if you have the necessary skills.”

“What skills?”

“Isn’t it obvious? The ‘Aaya Ram – Gaya Ram’ abilities: For instance - ‘Turncoat’ dexterity; ‘flexible’ in your views and ideals; able to ‘turn around and twist’ like a Nadia Comăneci; to switch-hit like a Kevin Pietersen; to ‘turn like magic, a la Shane Warne; to ‘sway’ like a Salsa Dancer….to ‘sell your soul’ like a Judas…”

“Ok. Ok. I get the gist! I shall start my training in right earnest. There’s too much at stake now. ‘Switch and Turn’ - here I come!”

“Wait Mina! I have a better idea. There’s no need to stretch yourself to these lengths. You can resort to…”

“To what ?” I asked.

“I’ve heard that these Hideaways, upon occasion, give special concessions for …”

“For what ?”

“Don’t keep interrupting! Concessions for anyone with a horse! I believe Horse Trading is a side business.”

“That’s brilliant. Am straight away going to buy a horse. Why kill myself with the arduous political training of twisting and turning.’ In any case, I am too old for these gyrations. Let me take the easier path: ‘ Black Beauty’, let’s go!”

“Good for you Mina. With a horse in tow, no one can say you neigh (nay)!