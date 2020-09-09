Have you ever thought where bubbles go? Usually, they pop in front of you but there are also bubbles that don’t pop so soon.

So where do they go?

Once upon a time, a little boy went out into the open and blew some bubbles. He blew lots of bubbles, big and small, tall and short. All of them popped, except one round little bubble. It flew higher and higher out of the boy’s reach. After the little bubble was way high in the sky, it opened its eyes. It was left spellbound after it saw the beautiful sight. It was a nice cool evening, the sun was mellow yellow, and there were green trees and rolling green meadows and people doing their everyday work. Thousands of questions rushed into its mind. It felt so curious and decided to go on an adventure. It was flying over the houses observing and learning about people and their everyday lives. It passed schools and colleges and universities and offices.

It passed shops and hotels and houses and meadows and trees. It heard birds chirping, it learned a lot from people-- to be specific, from a mother who was teaching her child about history, language, arts, science, math, and whatever else you learn at school and from your parents.

The little bubble watched in wonder as sunset came. After night had fallen, the little bubble went to a peaceful meadow and settled himself into the wet grass blades after they had been given water from the sprinklers. The next morning, when it woke up, it flew up and saw the sunrise and said to itself, “Today another adventure shall begin. Later in the day, it met other bubbles, it was a joy playing with them.

But as other bubbles were other bubbles, they popped. The little bubble wondered, “Where do bubbles go when they pop?” It knew that if it made itself pop, then it wouldn’t be able to come back. It was already a lucky bubble to stay so long, and secondly, it wanted to explore more. A week later, after it knew half more than one human could know, it set off to the unknown.

It flew over mountains and listened to many stories from the mountain people. It flew all over the world learning and exploring, one time it almost popped himself against the pointy top of the school gates!

As the years passed, the little bubble travelled to many places, saw lots and lots of things. And so, if you look closely, you might spot the little bubble flying around, learning and discovering.

(The writer is a seven-year-old girl based in California)