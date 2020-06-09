The magic of my terrace

The terrace was my favourite place during the eighties, as a romantic, I found solace for my ‘lost love’ on the terrace. The chaaya geet provided me with the perfect backdrop for my thoughts and dreams. Combined with the stars, the breeze, and the silence, it made me sigh or smile.

And then I got married. Over the years, marriage and the extended family took up my time. With growing familial commitments, a career that came with its own challenges and with aged parents, the concept of spending time on the terrace was the farthest from my mind. Listening to the radio was now drastically reduced. With the advent of innumerable channels and social media, twenty-four hours was suddenly not enough.

And then lockdown happened. A week into the lockdown, I decided to go to the terrace to do some exercises. As a people-person, this lockdown was not helping me anyway. Watching birds fly past as I stretch or jump; the chirps they made while I inhaled deeply; the rising sun that made patterns on the window of the house opposite to mine. The magic of the time I spent on the terrace, made itself felt.

The lure of the terrace was such that, I came immediately after bathing to pray while soaking in the early morning sun. I look around at houses coming alive with fluttering clothes or people on their own balconies or terraces. It is a pleasant sight indeed. The birds are settling down on trees preparing themselves for the warm day that follows. The blessed quiet continues without the constant sound of moving traffic.

Evening finds me watching the setting sun, which creates its own magic in the western sky. To make all my time on terrace possible, I wake up a whole lot earlier than I ever did before the lockdown.

The lockdown despite its anxieties made me look at possibilities. Earlier, I used to only see the not-so-attractive buildings from the terrace; today I see families that are safe and sound under roofs. Earlier, my heart used to fluttering with the thought of pending work; today I miraculously find time for the same.

Yes, this situation has to end. People have to be elsewhere and they are worried about each delay. The economy is floundering. But for the birds that fly and for the peace of the planet, we really have to slow down and earn to live and not live to earn.