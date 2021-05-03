The pied piper of Hamelin

The building owner, a Marwari realtor had planned the flats for ‘bachelors.’ Since Sapna was a ‘bachelor’ in his perception of things, it enabled her to rent flat. Other female bachelors like her had also found their way to the condominium with their laptops and their Honda Activa bikes. These bachelors were from IT companies. The girls were wedded to their companies. Oracle, Annamalai, Odyssey, Forum, Apollo, Hercules,— the list went on and on. And they spent most of the day and sometimes part of the night too with their proxy ’husbands.’ Actually, it was not the companies but the laptops the girls were wedded to. Once back home they carried on their love affair where they had left off.

The Marwari owner himself lived in a palatial bungalow next door, with his extended family. He kept a sharp eye on the goings-on next door.

During the pandemic, everything got upended. Masks appeared on everyone’s face which made it difficult to recognize neighbours and friends. The Marwari of course went into hiding with his large family. He was wondering of course about his tenants, worried about their behaviour as the bachelors used to linger for hours on the pavement in the evenings. Now there was a virus demanding a new normal but the bachelors seemed to behave as if nothing had changed. They welcomed working from home as it cut off travel time, gave them more space. Some had left for their home towns in the north, carrying their laptops and ipods which made the landlord climb the wall.

The new normal was an excellent alternative. Working from home meant less tension and more family, as also, me time. A couple of them had lost their jobs and had to resort to change in careers. Lizzie went way out to set up a tailoring outfit to produce masks and she did well too, barring some initial glitches. Sarita joined her Mom to expand their food service to include north Indian meals. Oh what a life! The world seemed to have turned topsy-turvy all of a sudden. Novels were no longer read as Covid-19 news had people glued to the screen until at last they tired of it all and stopped ‘onning’ the TV.

Some read in the present situation the story of the Pied Piper of Hamelin and the marauding rats. Everyone asked when the Piper would arrive to rid the world of Covid-19. And he did come in the form of the vaccine.

The moral: When the time came for the Piper to collect the costs, there was haggling over the price which left everyone talking endlessly.