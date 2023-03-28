The pitamaha of Carnatic music

I should have known when I opened the gate of that rambling, dilapidated mansion in Alwarpet, that the man crouching on the mud and mumbling mantras, would not be an easy person to interview. It was noon and the Pitamaha was engaged in his Gayatrijapam. He looked up and asked “Yaare?”

I went closer and introduced myself. He waved me into the house and continued his prayers. Apparently, he had forgotten that he had made an appointment. I went inside and looked around a room cluttered with old furniture and sepia photographs. To my surprise, he followed me inside, but went straight to the kitchen where he started eating his midday meal.

Having interviewed eccentric characters earlier, I ignored this unseemly behaviour. He finally came out, pulled an easy chair to eat his dessert while reclining on it.

“What do you want to know?” he asked, selecting a banana.

I thought he would offer me the delicacy. But he peeled it slowly, ate it and picked up another. This was one interview I did not publish for twenty years.

Semmangudi Sreenivasa Iyer has earned the title of pitamaha in an art form that has puzzled his listeners for decades. A musician who transformed a harsh voice into one of indescribable melody; an extraordinary teacher who trained his pupils in the same strain to make them perfectionists in their art.

M S Subbulakshmi and T M Krishna are two examples of this transformation. At one time, both

let their magical voices run away into unfathomable heights. It was Semmangudi who taught them to subdue, control and hone their art

into a perfectly sculpted piece that inspired and awed listeners.

“She actually called me her guru for that” he said, wiping away a tear for a pupil whom he felt honoured to teach. It was obvious that MS “held him in thrall” as he continued to extol her merits. She has vak spashtam he said, and added “that comes from

daiva bhakthi.”

There was that other MS who sent him a car punctually at 4 o’clock every evening to make up the bridge foursome at her place. The pitamaha turned card wizard, sat huddled with three friends, literally holding his aces close to his chest.

They played with intense concentration, while their charming hostess served them mini dosas and chukku kaapi. This daily indulgence was typical of an artist who lived his life to please himself, not others.

At the same time, he preserved the sanctity and beauty of music for the world to hear After dessert, he spoke to me about his lengthy career that was already well known. I interrupted him saying “Can I take your picture?”

He sprang up with “Take my cook’s photo first. She is my Annapoorneshwari who feeds me.”

As I stepped out into the bright sunlit garden, I turned around to see the

dear old man fast asleep on his

easy chair.