The predictions of an astrologer

“Next please,” called out a voice in the office of the astrologer that I was adviced by my father to visit. This significant visit happened in 1973. During that time, I was looking for a job having passed B.Ed. I was on the verge of losing all hope , when as a last resort, I gave my father’s recommendation a shot to see what was in store for me in the future. The astrologer was not an ordinary man. He had to his credit certificates, citations and appreciation letters from great celebrities, political leaders and the most sought after film stars of the day.

He was very brief, curt and to the point in his interaction with me. He examined my palm, asked me a few questions and declared, “you will do vayu yaan and jala yaan and a woman will play a very important role in getting you a job”. “When will I get a job?” I cried. That was more important to me than who played an important role in getting it. The astrologer was very business-like— “next”, he shouted and I left his chamber with my question having left unanswered.

I was appointed as a teacher in one of the most reputed schools of the country. I started on the job the very next day. However, I did not feel like giving any credit to the astrologer for his prediction. He did not answer the most fundamental question I had asked him. However, I soon forgot what the astrologer had predicted.

One day, it suddenly struck me.“Had the Chairman of the interview board, who was a woman not done me a favour by signing my appointment order?” Yes, the astrologer’s predictions were proved right.

“Will the second prediction also become a reality?” I thought. “Become a reality? My foot! Getting a teacher’s job itself was a great achievement. To even dream of going to America, is not in my league,” I reminded myself of the existing reality.

Lo! This too happened! When a friend of mine came to see me, we both had vayu yaan and jala yaan all at one place in a couple of hours — the giant wheel ride and the boat ride in an industrial exhibition we visited gave us an opportunity for vayu and jala yaan.

You can’t blame the astrologer after all. He never predicted that I would visit America.

Predictions may come true or may not, but time surely unfolds what is in store for us. A few months after my daughter got married, my son in law who is a software engineer went to the USA in connection with the execution of a project that had been assigned to him.

Well, one fine morning, we got an invitation from my son-in-law and daughter to visit USA and stay with them for some time. At last, the astrologer’s predictions came true.