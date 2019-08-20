The public in public parks

The district park of our colony is a couple of kilometres away from our house. One wintry afternoon we decided to visit it to soak in the sun, which was magnanimously shining there in all glory and of which we were deprived. The park was buzzing with activity. Families could be seen spreading sheets and settling down for a sumptuous picnic lunch. Men were reclining on concrete benches napping while others were lying on the grass with their jackets under their heads as pillows with not a care in the world.

Volleyball matches were simultaneously going on with cricket matches with no sparring for space. Each run got a cheer from the watching crowd, as did every well-contested volley. Some people sat in-groups engrossed in a game of cards. Some kids could be seen whizzing around on skates. Hawkers were doing brisk business. The bright pink candy- floss was the centre of attention of many kids. There was a man selling roasted and fried groundnuts, spicy gram, salted popcorn, chips as well as puffed rice. An old man sat with a big pile of groundnut brittle-a highly popular winter sweet made of groundnut and jaggery.

But the cynosure of all eyes was the lake in the centre of the park. Mothers sat on the benches beside the lake feeding their kids whose attention was concentrated on the water birds and not on the bites that their mothers were putting in their mouth one after the other.

We had come armed with a book on birds to help us identify the myriad birds. The air was rent with the cries of the water birds. At a distance, we could see an island in the middle of the lake where many of the birds had congregated. We identified the coot, Little Grebe and the Black-winged Stilt from the colour of their body and bill among other features.

Time flew fast. With dusk approaching, we set off for home. Outside the park, we had an ice cream each. I returned home with the realisation that well-maintained parks are the jewels of the city. Urban planners should take this into account when distributing city space. Just a few well-maintained greens will do. Because of urbanization and deforestation, we are losing our green cover and it urgently needs to be restored back to its original glory.

We are heading towards concrete jungles. The tall claims of politicians, that thousands of saplings have been planted, fall short as there is no aftercare. Who will water and nurture those saplings? Might we ask!