The razor’s edge

Few men forget the first time they shaved – or rather clumsily scraped – the fuzz off their faces as they stepped into adulthood. The first shave usually gives youngsters a feeling similar to the thrill of riding a two-wheeler solo for the first time with the wind in their hair.
Wielding a razor is, of course, tricky for a novice. I remember the first shaving set my father presented me when I turned 17 – a plastic no-frills affair. One morning I resolutely set to work to rid my pimpled face of its patchy and unsightly fluff.
Forgetfully running the razor over a cluster of pimples hidden by lather, I drew blood soon enough. With a towel I repeatedly dabbed in vain at the running ‘rivulets’ and by the time I managed to shave the down off my face, it resembled a scarlet-smeared artist’s palette. Bloodied, I emerged sheepishly from the toilet.
We siblings then were incorrigibly mischievous. Once, a younger brother sneaked a blade out of Dad’s shaving-set to trim his fingernails and then mindlessly slipped it back. Sure enough, next day a fuming Dad appeared with a prominent gash on his cheek. The wrongdoer escaped a thrashing, however, thanks to our fraternal conspiracy of silence! Irked by our constant squabbling, dad once lost his cool and thundered, quite aptly though, “You fellows are like a razor – always either in hot water or a scrape!”
There’s, of course, many a slip ‘twixt the razor and the lip. On my maiden shave I badly mangled my stringy moustache, reducing it to a mere shadow. Like most youngsters, I too craved a moustache of which I could be proud but, despite diligent nurturing, I could only grow a miserable apology for one. Nothing, of course, is more frustrating to a youngster than a moustache that stubbornly refuses to grow beyond wispiness!
Nevertheless, spurred by youthful vanity, I persevered. I shaved the unflattering fringe on my upper lip regularly, hoping it would encourage vigorous hair growth. One of my father's colleagues once caught me stealing a glance at my mug in the car’s rear-view mirror. “Admiring the poonai mudi (Tamil for cat’s fur) that passes for your moustache?” he joked unfeelingly. That jibe cut deep.
Eventually, I learnt the hard way that a smooth, nick-free shave comes with experience, practice and familiarity with the contours of one’s dial. Thus began a life-long habit that’s, frankly, hardly a pleasure for most men except perhaps the appearance-conscious. For many, it’s often a tedious task undertaken perfunctorily. For the teenager, however, it conspicuously, and sometimes dramatically, signals his transition to adulthood.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube