The star I couldn't meet

It was 1969. Two stars who came to the Government College in Hassan also visited my home at my father's request. They were popular and won the hearts of those who had gathered outside our home.

After they departed, we, the kids in our neighbourhood, ran behind their car till Aralikatte Circle. Thus began my interest in stars. After we shifted to Chikkamagaluru, my interest grew. Visiting scenic spots and film shooting locations in cycles to see our favourites in and around the town-in all these we were punctual.

I remember one occasion when I sat for lunch along with a famous actor in my friends' home. After that, we went in search of a particular brand of cigarette but returned empty-handed. Many directors and producers gave first preference to this town and surrounding places to shoot films.

This came to us as a blessing in disguise which we utilised and experienced. On many occasions, we could see our stars from a close distance and be happy. In school and in our neighbourhood we recreated the scenes, many times imitating the mannerisms and styles of our favourite stars.

As years went by, my interest got diversified. Mangalore gave me ample opportunities to see more stars in front of a famous hotel, on K S Rao Road where they frequented, stayed overnight and spent time. Visiting beaches and scenic spots where cameras rejoiced widened my horizon.

While vacationing during summer holidays in Bangalore and rarely in Mysore, I ventured near star hotels, posh localities and shooting spots. A friend of my sister, who was a senior to me, came out with a suggestion that I should hang out in Gandhinagar and if possible, in Mylapur.

Occasions and circumstances took me closer to the stars I held in high regard many a time. While studying in Delhi, I happened to meet an actor at a drama rehearsal. He asked my name and why I was there; another time, in Mysore in 1985, an actor asked my whereabouts.

On another occasion, I ran behind a great star in Bangalore to seek his autograph. I helped an actor to climb a staircase during a housewarming ceremony. I exchanged pleasantries whenever I saw a star either on the road or in shops. Thus I have met innumerable stars.

However, for a decade or so, I have been longing to see a star whom I liked obviously for various reasons. I liked his acting, smile and his down-to-earth character in real life. But it did not materialise. Following the footsteps of his father, he conquered the hearts of millions of his fans whom he considered as gods but departed quietly, and early. You have a warm place in my heart. I miss you, Appu.

