The tall dwarf

When I stand my straightest, I’m 5’2” tall. Growing up, I was shorter than my peers and super-tall cousins, whose hurtful barbs about my “stunted growth” and its possible relation to myelomeningocele condition that I had haunted me for a long time. I grew up to be an insecure adult, always craving that extra inch, earnestly wishing I could wear heels like other petite girls (I can’t because I use callipers).

I had nothing that could compensate for my lack — neither Helen-of-Troy beauty nor trailblazing success. My diminutive stature rankled whenever I was called in for a job interview or had to meet a particularly tall date.

The world, which seemed like an intimidating collection of torsos, was a place I was growing weary of. I wallowed in the mire of self-pity until my grandma and her full-time help Karuna shifted into our neighbouring flat post lockdown.

Karuna is the most competent among the array of maids whom grandma has hired for her care. She works hard and silently, cooking and helping us.

She is magically sentient to my family’s needs, which she wised up to within a few days. Though not employed to do domestic chores, Karuna is always ready to mop floors, do dishes and run the washing machine. She lifts the heaviest of objects and if need be, is prepared to climb the highest of ladders.

Ever-prepared to take the lead, I remember the firm, no-nonsense way in which she meted out work directions to our Nepali watchman and his family on the day she and grandma shifted into our apartment complex. Ram Singh and Co. reverentially did Karuna’s every bidding. They followed her every word and command!

Though she can neither read nor write, Karuna carries herself with dignity even highly-qualified people lack. I delved a bit into her background and discovered that Karuna’s parents had passed away when she was very young leaving behind four younger daughters in tow. Karuna single-handedly brought up her siblings by doing odd jobs and even managed to get them all married. One sister of hers passed away leaving behind a couple of children whom Karuna supports monetarily.

Karuna never married, moving instead from job to job, trying hard to provide a better life for her late sister’s children. Most notably, she worked in a boys’ hostel where she had to prepare meals for 350-400 people on a daily basis! Her only desire is to remain strong and healthy so that she can continue being of use until her final breath.

All that this lady has accomplished is especially incredible since Karuna stands only three feet tall. It’s clear that she has set her sight way higher than what others see in her — she sees beyond. Karuna opened my eyes as well.

Check out the latest videos from DH: