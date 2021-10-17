The variety of guests

It is not easy to convey unpleasant messages to others, more so when one is dealing with VIPs. I have some such experiences from the time when I was the Undersecretary to Government of Karnataka (Protocol), Bangalore, in the nineties.

There was a maximum time beyond which a guest could not stay in a Government Guest House. However, a High Court judge who had come to Karnataka High Court on transfer had occupied a couple of suites in the guest house well beyond the stipulated time. There was a shortage of rooms in the guest house, so my boss directed me to ask the High Court judge to vacate the rooms immediately.

Mustering all courage, I met the judge, exchanged pleasantries and enquired about his well being. I did not broach the subject of his vacating the guest house in the first meeting.

A few days later, my boss reminded me about the judge again. This time I had decided to discuss the issue with him, come what may. I met him and wished him by bowing before him. I told him that the state government would feel embarrassed if judges over-stayed in the guest house, and indicated that he move to the judge's quarters soon. The judge obliged and vacated the guest house soon.

There were also occasions when one got an opportunity to 'say good things to the guests. It was the policy of the government to accommodate state guests in the state guest houses. There were two of them in Bengaluru, Kumara Krupa Guest House and Balaboorie Guest House. When they were full, the guests were accommodated in the star hotels.

However, most of the guests 'demanded' accommodation in the star hotels even when accommodation was available in the guest house, due to the 'facilities' in the star hotels. Whether a person belonged to the leftist, rightist or centrist ideology, as far as facilities and comforts were concerned, no one was prepared to make compromises.

A minister in the Jyothi Basu cabinet was in Bengaluru on official work as a state guest. As accommodation was not available in the two guest houses, he was accommodated in the Hotel Ashoka. I happened to visit the hotel on some official work and on coming to know that the minister was staying in the hotel, I decided to meet him, just for fun. He appeared to be angry because he preferred to stay in the guest house rather than in a star hotel. He wanted to know why he was put up in a star hotel.

I told him the reason and also informed him that usually, it was the other way round — guests wanted to stay in star hotels even when accommodation was available in the guest house. I commended him for his stance which showed he was a true Communist, leaving him extremely elated and flattered.

