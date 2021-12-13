To beat a shadow

As octogenarians, we rejoiced the lifting of Covid-related curbs by braving to watch an open-air shadow play at the Indian artisan flea market; Karnataka Chitra Kala Parishat. Ambling through colourfully decked up shops on both sides of narrow lanes with masks and hand sanitisers we reached the rocky open-air theatre area much ahead of time.

The ambience was jubilant for the oncoming festive season. People of all ages thronged the venue seating on the rocks to watch the shadow play. The anticipation was palpable with kids getting restless for the show to begin.

Waiting for the skies to darken, as a prelude to the actual show, a magic show and ventriloquy were lined up. The audience settled down to witness rope tricks which commanded thunderous applause and that helped the kids to settle down a bit. Perhaps we were the senior-most in the audience but we felt so young at heart regressing for the evening entertainment!

Finally, the Sunlight dimmed. Scattered clouds threatened with droplets of rain tingling our skin. Children looked up and down with worry saying “Rain, rain go away, Come again another day!” Surely, just in time, clouds cleared off and pin-drop silence prevailed with all eyes set on the makeshift screen.

We have all played with our body shadows in our childhood. Beating our own shadows used to be a fun game on our terraces and open areas. It was quite nostalgic.

But what the artist Prahlad Acharya projected moving his fingers between a light source and a screen was very simple yet mesmerising. The principle is similar to an eclipse in our solar system creating Umbra-penumbra. Shadow plays are ancient techniques of entertainment that originated in India and China.

And now there are various kinds of shadow plays, puppets, masks and other mediums from various countries set to music.

To begin with, he introduced many historical personalities of our country with their photographs besides — kings, queens, freedom fighters, and national heroes. It created awe and respect. Trees swayed, birds chirped, peacocks and butterflies moved about gracefully, animals roamed around freely as the artist moved his palm and fingers deftly.

The Indian artisan Bazar venue was transformed into a fairyland with his gesturing and narration of poet B V Sri’s "Dharani mandala madhyadolage" story. It is a moving episode of the mother cow’s principles of keeping up a promise to return to the tiger after feeding her calf. This is the easiest but effective technique of entertainment!

