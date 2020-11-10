To socialise or to not socialise?

I was sitting in my room reading a book when I heard my phone ring. I had received a message from a cousin who lived in the USA. He was very stressed and wanted to share his concerns with me. After we talked for a while, he felt a lot better. That’s when I realised the importance of socialisation in the time of isolation.

Socialisation and isolation may seem like they are polar opposites, but they go hand in hand. Just like Yin and Yang, these co-exist. Briefly put, the meaning of Yin and Yang is that the universe is governed by a cosmic duality, sets of two opposing and complementing principles.

If you are an introvert then this might be an opportunity to enjoy your time at home. Franz Kafka had said “Isolation is a way to get to know ourselves better”. Find solace within yourself. For extroverts, social distancing is a huge challenge. The American author Warren Farrell had remarked “Socialisation gives us tools to fill our evolutionary roles. It is our building block.”

Therapists have traditionally advocated for in-person social experiences as an antidote to anxiety and depression, prizing real connections over virtual ones.

That’s now changing. Social distancing is the buzzword. Many countries have imposed strict lockdowns and billions of people are cooped up in their homes feeling deserted. Sometimes such loneliness causes severe bouts of depression and feelings of hopelessness. Even in isolation do not feel that you are alone. You can reconnect with old friends through social media or you can spend quality time with your family.

Fighting monotony is essential for better mental health. Though it’s not an element of social connectedness, a change in routine, like a walk on the terrace provides a reprieve from looking at the same walls and furniture. The goal of varying your environment can even be achieved in the home, to a degree.

You can put on formals when working from home or change the background while video-conferencing. Little things like this can be genuinely fun and spirit-lifting.

In times like these, the mental health of the population plays a big role in limiting the spread of the disease. Call a friend, ask how they are doing, it may not seem like much to you but it may make a huge impact on the other person. Stay safe and practice physical distancing but remain socially connected using technology and utilise this time to do the things that you enjoy.