Under the Amla tree

The Amla tree was planted by Papa long before we started living in our home in Hoshiarpur, a city in Punjab. Before the house was built, Papa had brought the Amla plant from a salubrious garden and planted it on one edge of the land.

Over the years, the plant grew in shape and size. It looked like any other tree to me, trying to find its roots, trying to make itself at home, just the way I was learning the ropes of living in a new city amidst new circumstances. A bond grew and I found comfort beneath the branches of this tree.

This tree whose leaves looked to me like spicules had paper-thin light branches. I could separate them with the edge of my finger. I must have caused it a lot of pain back then without realising my folly. Its trunk went on to become strong and so did the little hands of my daughter who hugged it tightly as we played peek-a-boo around this harbinger of hope.

As the tree grew in size, our affection and attachment with it increased manifold. Papa used to draw a chatai under its shade in those gruelling summer days, ditching the comfort of AC while watching the leaves sway with the cool summer breeze. Perhaps, it was then that I noticed the arrival of tiny perfectly round green things — the fruit!

"Don’t pluck them now, wait, let them grow," Papa had said when I had plucked some unripe Amlas from the tree, unable to contain my excitement.

I had never seen an Amla fruit growing to fullness. Here was my chance to witness the growth of the fruit from a baby to a teenager to adulthood. The Amla fruit, when it was fully mature, was as big as an apricot. To me, those fruits looked like a miracle of nature.

The tree gifted us with an abundance of fruits. And thus began the round of Amla chutney, murabba and pickles. I made it an indispensable ingredient of my after-gym smoothies. The tree grew in leaps and bounds, overshadowing the guava trees. The inevitable and painful decision of cutting one overenthusiastic branch saddened Papa like nothing else.

"Will the tree take offence," I wondered. Will it stop producing fruits now? But the yield that year was more than what it was in the last couple of years, as if the rest of the branches had shared the weight of the lost branch.

One fine day Papa left for heavenly abode. He was cremated in our garden, close to the Amla tree.