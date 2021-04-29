Unique BSNL friends

I have been intensely bonding with innumerous friends, but none can be equated with my 'home-friends'— my two darling BSNL landline telephones, with whom I have developed delightful bonds due to the fact they have been dutiful with me for decades. I have christened them ‘Tina and Dina’. It may sound staggering but I never owned a cell-phone to date, hence, being a chronic homebody, I heavily rely upon 'Tina and Dina' for all my human interactions.

Dina is more a demure and docile damsel, comporting herself with dollops of dignity. All my problems are with Tina, who behaves like a truculent brat, tenaciously and tirelessly throwing terrible temper tantrums. I must admit, not always does she behaves in such an awful manner, at times, she can be amiable. Yes, her behaviour is dictated by her dreadful capricious mood.

For instance, when there is a tinkle from someone, she trills with such terrifying sound, audible enough even if I am ambling outside my abode's entrance gate. But, if she is in a foul mood, her ring is so feeble, that even if I am beside her, I miss picking up the calls.

Being whimsical, Tina has an uncanny knack for donning unexpected avatars. Like, if I am chattering with a close friend, like a funny possessive lover, she tries foiling my fun by intercepting and inserting some other chats, on the other lines, such that we keep hearing multiple voices, along with ours. Disgusted during such times, when I had slammed the receiver down, she had gone sulking, shamming to be sick and silent, to spring back to life suddenly, after several days.

At times, she can act like a horrendous harridan too. As an instance, when spouse or son is trying to contact me, during the time I am chatting with someone, Teena tries sending the ‘ringing’ sound for them, instead of the ‘engaged’ one— wrongly indicating that I am deliberately not picking the call.

And, when a person has tried calling me in my absence, on the display screen of missed calls, she cannily registers a couple of digits of the caller’s number, thus confounding me to cudgel my brain, conjecturing about missing digits and the unknown caller.

Yes, many times, she has behaved like a mean virago, maliciously machinating her moves, manufacturing misunderstandings among many of my human relations. But despite Tina’s misdemeanours, I still love her. After all, what is love if we can’t accept friends as they are, and for whatever they are— with “warts and all.”