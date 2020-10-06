Vanity versus honesty

Some time ago, I happened to travel to Nagpur by train. My fellow traveller in the A/C compartment was a middle-aged businessman and a brief observation of his demeanour suggested that he was more interested in showing off his economic status than striking an acquaintance with me.

When he got up to visit the restroom and returned, I noticed that he was about to sit on his glasses. I alerted him and instead of thanking me, he told me that my warning had saved him Rs 30,000. “You know, I got this from the most renowned optical dealer in Delhi and the brand ambassador for this frame is none other than Salman Khan!” he declared as he proudly handed over the subject of admiration to me with a flourish. It had a thin light frame holding a pair of unbreakable glasses and there was nothing special about it to justify the cost.

As I wondered what exactly made some people cough up such prices without prompt, the train halted at Vijayawada station. A teenage vendor hopped into our bogie, carrying a bundle of magazines. My ‘august companion’ chose a magazine that cost Rs 20 and handed over a Rs 100 note to the boy. Since the boy did not have the change, my companion instructed the vendor to leave the bundle of magazines on his seat before going out to get the requisite change, while slyly winking at me to display his shrewdness. Plonking the entire bundle on the seat, the poor chap ran out to the book shop on the platform. Before he could return with the change, the train started moving.

Sprinting as if his life depended on it, the vendor managed to reach our bogie and hurriedly thrust the change into the eagerly outstretched hand of my companion who counted the money and shouted that he had received only 30 rupees! Ignoring the desperate pleas of the boy that he be permitted to collect his bundle, my companion practically pushed the poor boy out of the moving train and slammed the door shut, even though the boy had provided the correct change!

Returning to his seat fuming and pronouncing the entire clan of vendors as ‘cheats’, the fellow did not notice the Rs 50 note stuck to his folded shirt sleeve until I pointed it out! The scenario was so outrageous that I blurted out in utter disgust, “It is the poor boy who has been cheated by trusting you and keeping his bundle on your seat.” Not caring to even see his reaction, I turned my face away and totally ignored him until I reached my destination.