View from the upper deck

During the early 70s and 80s of the last century, Bangalore (now Bengaluru) was a smaller, more humble city. Though the traffic was less, it had a spattering of high-rise buildings, which indicated that it was inching slowly towards growth. We, as middle-school students, liked the city and looked forward eagerly to our summer visits. As if by rule, we spent our summer holidays in Bangalore. The city was charming, and we roamed the streets with enthusiasm, often in small autos, and motorcycles of all hues—Jawas, Vespas, Lambrettas—and Hercules and Atlas cycles, as well as the ubiquitous city buses or BTS buses.

During this time, in the area where Dharmambudhi Lake once was, exhibitions and circuses were held. As a result, the BTS buses ended at the tank bund road, which ran from Cottonpet Main Road to Anandrao Circle. The bus would roll down from Hudson Circle, taking a turn near the iconic Himalaya, and start from a place designated in between Hindustan and Gupta markets. Tulasi Thota, Sangam, and Hotel Amar were some of the important landmarks in that area.

While in Bangalore, paying courtesy visits to the homes of near and dear ones during the summer holidays was planned. We rode in the BTS to Malleshwaram, Nagappa Park, and Jayanagara, which was a sparsely populated new extension, and even Banashankari, which was definitely on the outskirts.

We enjoyed our ride, especially on the road train that connected Majestic and Nelamangala. Another ride I looked forward to was route 1D, which covered the longest running route between Yeshwantpura and Jayanagara.

But more than all these, travelling in a double-decker bus was something of a royal experience for me. I felt my self-esteem being elevated too, for I always chose the upper deck while others sat down. I used to run up the metal stairs, making loud “tap-tap” sounds as I went, thanks to the ‘Hawai’ slippers.

There were quite a few double-deckers in Bangalore then. I liked the one that plied between Majestic and Gandhi Bazar; the other was from Majestic and Dhoopanahalli. The last but not the least, City Market-Shivajinagar was my favourite. Because it took broad roads, while sitting on the upper deck, one could see both old and new Bangalore.

During one of my summer vacations, in 1978, I boarded one of these three routes to see Bangalore from above: crows, pigeons, pushcarts, Fiats, Ambassadors, and cycles. Then there were two different kinds of these double-deckers: one with an engine attached to the seating desk; the other with engine attached decks with a long shaft. I liked the former because they looked like the BEST buses of Bombay (now Mumbai), which I admired equally.

All these came to my mind after I read in the news recently that ‘Double deckers to hit the Roads’. Welcome my dear.