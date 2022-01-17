Waiting for 'acche din' in banking

There are generally three categories of people in relation to completing any task: The cool ones who glide through, the waders who pass the muster and the flounderers, for whom, come what may, the task remains a mystery.

During my stint as a banker, all these categories of staff were seen in relation to the operation of computers. I have seen the manual stage in the early 90s and the stand-alone PCs in each department, then the LAN computer network with each branch an island, generating activity reports and sending them to the head office, and finally, the core banking solutions where all branches became interconnected and reports were downloaded from the head office.

The internet, mouse and cursor were alien to most of the earlier staff. But valiantly they tried to adapt, with gaffes as collaterals and laughter as bonus. The cool ones were much in demand as the flounderers depended on them to do their work. The former lot soon found it difficult to maintain their poise as the work burden piled upon them. Their efficiency proved to be their yoke, and they ended up putting in long hours, and stress became their companion. Voluntary retirements by such cool ones were not uncommon. This was more than a decade ago.

The current generation in the banking domain is facing another genre of music, that of mergers. Apart from the new software, or an updated one, to learn and adapt to, a section of the staff is battling with the seeming refugee status, if they have belonged to the merged-name-lost bank. I have the disrepute to be a retired officer of such a bank and my branch now seems alien to me. Most of the staff at the branch are from the dominant bank, and although I am treated cordially, the euphoria ends there.

The database has become huge and system glitches are extremely common. Internet banking operation has been my forte, but ever since the merger, access and operations have stopped due to “technical” issues, and despite their best, no staff has been able to help me out. Nowadays I hand out cheques for third party payments, like in the pre-online days.

I have the dubious distinction of being the customer of yet another merged bank, where even a cheque book is hard to get and the reply each time is, “Wait another month! It is too early for enquiry”.

Regarding the online banking issue, the staff sent me an email id that did not respond to queries, and when I questioned them about this, a troubleshooting toll-free number came my way. It has been like hitting a brick wall, as the number seems to be manned by raw hands who end up giving me the same unresponsive email id every time. I am waiting patiently for the “acche din aayenge” prophecy to come true.