Wardrobe malfunction

It was her son’s wedding. The whole family was ready to leave for the kalyana mantapa with multiple suitcases packed with new saris, dresses, jewellery, return gifts to the guests. She had packed a grand designer sari with a matching blouse and jewellery to be worn at the pre-wedding reception that evening. She placed her red suitcase on the window sill so as not to be missed while loading the luggage on to the waiting van. The menfolk loaded all the luggage on the top of the van and left for the reception venue.

The bridegroom’s party was welcomed with the traditional nadaswaram music, jasmine garlands, coconut tamboolam and sugarcane juice. This was followed by a tasty tiffin. It was time to get ready for the pre-wedding reception. Everyone disappeared into their rooms to get dressed for the grand occasion.

Her hair was in an elegant hairdo, a crowning glory that increased her height by at least three inches. It was time for her to get dressed in the new sari. But where was the red suitcase? All the rooms were searched, things turned upside down but no sign!

It was not possible to go back home to retrieve the red suitcase in the busy evening traffic! Luckily for her, a niece came to her rescue. “Doddamma, here is the sari that I planned to gift you formally at the muhurtam tomorrow. Since you need one right now you please wear it.” The sari was accepted but how to procure a matching blouse right then?

Before she lost her cool her mother-in-law had a word of advice. “Look at me. I am dressed in a Kanjeevaram sari. Can you see what colour blouse I am wearing?” she asked

“No athe. That is because you have completely covered your shoulders with the pallu of the sari,” said her daughter-in-law.

“You do the same as I have done. Nobody will realise how if the blouse does not match sari,” said the mother-in-law. “But...but...it is very old fashioned to drape the sari like that,” came the reply.

The beautician who was watching the drama unfold had the last word. “Ma’am, the ladies of our royal families always appear in public with their shoulders fully covered by the pallu of the sari. Do they look old fashioned? They are the personification of grace and elegance. Why don’t you follow them?”

Half an hour later she emerged from the room with royal elegance and grace. Her faded black blouse hid beneath the rich pallu around her shoulders.