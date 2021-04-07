Covid-19 has been transformational in all our lives and apart from the problems it has brought, there seem to be some things that happened for the better. Digital connectivity suddenly acquired new meaning. It was exciting to re-connect to old friends, to meet on-line and to exploit social media in so many hitherto unknown ways. However, there has also been the flip not so nice side to getting digital. Now, my eyes droop, my shoulders sag and I feel a horrible sense of ennui when I hear what I think should be branded the two most hated phrases of 2020 – ‘Can you hear me? Am I audible’.

It’s not just the techies! Webinars are now consuming our daily lives, both working and personal in a variety of professions, including that of medical professionals like me. Classes, discussions, committee meetings, continuing professional sessions-- name it and there’s a webinar around it. There’s something for everyone, every day. Monday musings, Tuesday thoughts, Wednesday warm-ups, Thursday tournaments (Blitzes, debates and what have you), Friday fraternities, Saturday sessions and Sunday samvada.

It’s not unusual to be sitting on the computer in one part of the house, straining to hear the sounds or the person speaking and the interruptions caused by listeners who simply love to interrupt, or are yelling at kids or spouses and forgotten to mute.

Of course, we know that there have been rather serious consequences of web-meetings as well, including the odd scandal of ‘being caught in the act’ while attending such meetings, or turning on the video without realising that you are in your nightwear or not even in that!

It’s now referred to as zoom fatigue, although I still prefer webinar woes. That’s somewhat unfair to that amazing online platform which has been phenomenal and has connected millions worldwide. The new entrants to the online meeting platform repertoire bring new symptoms too-- irritation because these platforms hang, impatience because they don’t offer quite the same menu of options and frustration because they stop working in the middle of an important discussion.

Performing both our professional and social obligations remotely has helped us connect up, save money spent on physical meetings and kept us networked during these tough times. And of course, if one is alone, one can actually see the other kind of face-to-face, unmasked. But any day, I’d rather do a real face to face connect, occasionally travel for a meeting, have a cup and a laugh with a colleague after a trying meeting or have a cosy chat and lunch with my buddies.

Covid, what plans do you have for these plans in 2021?