When there are multiple Bharaths

As most of my favourite actors, like King Khan, were growing older and even the story writers at Marvel Studios seemed to be suffering from writer’s block, I was delighted that our own Kantara was swiftly winning the hearts of both mass and class. After having watched a row of forgettable movies to nurture the film industry, I decided to watch the movie Kanatara. Every time I tried to buy tickets, the movie was sold out. My in-laws were also eager to see the film. I decided to take my babysitters also, so that they could entertain my hooligan toddler twins. So it was my husband, three kids, my in-laws, two babysitters, and me. We decided to watch the movie on Diwali.

I had to make online reservations, for convenience’s sake. My old phone had all my booking details saved; in my new, I had to enter the details all over again. We don’t have a PVR in Shivamogga; it has a mall and Bharath Cinemas. Booking online wasn’t without glitches and I has to start all over again. Finally, I got the e-tickets. I was surprised that it said 7.30 am! I checked the movie timings of Bharath Cinemas and there was no 7.30 am show. I sought expert help, my son, Akki. Engrossed in playing video games, he said: “It’s gotta be a technical glitch, mom.” Akki is tech savvy and knows his online stuff, I thought. I convinced my father-in-law too that it was a technical glitch when he inquired about the timing of the show: “Dad, it’s a technical glitch!”

On Diwali evening, our battalion marched over to the mall. A big poster of Kantara welcomed us at the entrance. I wanted to take pictures to post on social media, but was refused the pleasure by my better-half, who rushed me inside. I wasn’t too happy, but I went along.

We were stopped again by the security guard, who was having trouble scanning the tickets. Another technical glitch, maybe! We stood by as they ushered others in.

A supervisor came and tried to scan. No luck. Then he looked closer at the tickets and said, “Mam, these tickets are booked for the 7.30 am show, Bharath Cinemas, Manipal.” I felt a cosmic popcorn tub pouring over my head and drowning me. It was no technical glitch. I thought Bharat Cinema was exclusive to Shivamogga; there were others in other towns: Manipal, Kundapur, and elsewhere! I asked if we could buy tickets now, which I knew was impossible. I made a dog face and glared at my tech-savvy son for his (un)timely advice on online ticket booking, who was giggling at my shame.

As we quietly walked out of the cinema entrance, I vacantly stared at the poster of the movie where we did not take that historic picture!