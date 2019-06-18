Young mothers' club

The adage, “Birds of a feather flock together” is quite true. In our colony, there are young mothers aplenty. They have children of approximately the same age group. They have common interest such as current fashion trends, favourite TV serials, tantrums of children and so on. The children’s food habits are a matter of major concern and discussion.

Either their children are very picky and fussy or grossly overweight. While some kids are skinny, others complain they have to buy plus size clothes for them. All moms empathise with each other. Another grouse they all share is their child’s addiction to television. Small ones eat food only while watching cartoons and big ones while watching wrestling matches which are bloody and gory. They all fear that their children are becoming couch potatoes.

Young mothers too have a day out once every month. They get together for a kitty party where they can let their hair down. Kitty parties are an outlet where the time is their own. They come all decked up in their fineries, all primed up. This day is exclusively theirs. They get their manicure and pedicure done. They get their hair straightened and walk tall in their wedges. They greet each other by air kissing as if they have met after quite a while. Discussing latest trends in clothes and hair, advising each other and picking at someone’s bad taste and dress sense. All in all, it is a sweet and sour experience.

Back home they have to worry whether homework has been done or preparation for the Monday test is complete. March is the most stressful period for them. That is when annual exams are staring them in the face. They have to take stringent measures such as banning television viewing and curtailing movie outings. Children dislike these steps and crib against the house arrest. They grudge them for taking away their leisure activities. Mothers perforce have to become she-devils. Only mothers can understand the need for such harsh steps. Mothering is, undoubtedly, no mean task, all said and done!

This club of young mothers is also spiritually inclined. They are devout worshippers and have set up a Shirdi temple in the neighbourhood park. They are majorly into welfare work and charity. Every Thursday, a special aarti is carried out where they all join in.

Other than residents of the colony, more than a hundred women and children from nearby slums are distributed the prasad. A bhandara is also organised in the afternoon, where rickshaw-pullers, construction workers, domestic helps, labourers partake of it. As they say, the more you give the more you get.