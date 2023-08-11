Right knowledge as the Gita explains

A verse in the Gnana Yoga chapter of the Bhagavad Gita says that there is nothing more purifying and edifying than ‘Gnana’ or true knowledge. It proceeds to further elaborate on what is meant by the term ‘Gnana’. The awareness that everything in this universe is but a manifestation of the divine, the supreme power which inheres in all things sentient and insentient and that we humans are no exception to this is ‘Gnana’ or, right knowledge. It thus follows that we need not run hither and thither in search of this divinity. We only need to turn our attention inwards to where the supreme being resides.