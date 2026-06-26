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Right to disconnect and the need for gender-sensitive incentives

Right to disconnect and the need for gender-sensitive incentives

The right to disconnect addresses not only the immediate problem of excessive working hours but also the deeper issue of preserving human dignity in the workplace.
Kusum Sharma
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 05:52 IST
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