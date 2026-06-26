Right to disconnect and the need for gender-sensitive incentives

<p>A <a href="https://x.com/turiyatman/status/2064696003333091549">viral X post on June 10</a> highlighted work-life balance in Norway. An Indian professional was rebuked by his Norwegian boss for replying to emails on a Saturday and cancelling a holiday to finish a project. The post highlighted the importance of ‘leaves’ and how ‘leadership’ must set a healthy example. This difference in work culture strongly emphasises the need for stringent measures to foster an environment where employees won’t be penalised for resting, enabling them to prioritise their well-being.</p><p>Unlike many Western countries, work-life balance in India is a myth. The consequences are not just professional, but also medical. This erosion of boundaries has led to severe mental and physical health outcomes, including burnout, anxiety disorders, and the gradual disintegration of family and community life. A <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40128210/">2025 study</a> among IT professionals in Hyderabad found that nearly 84 per cent suffered from Metabolically Dysregulated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD), a condition strongly associated with prolonged sitting, chronic occupational stress, physical inactivity, and inadequate rest.</p>.POSH in workplaces: New rules, yet miles to go.<p>These findings reinforce that excessive working hours and constant connectivity are not merely issues of labour regulation but constitute a significant public health concern, strengthening the case for a stringent Right to Disconnect. A private member's Bill, introduced in December by NCP leader Supriya Sule, seeks legal protection for employees from after-hours communication with no fear of disciplinary action.</p><p>It is interesting to note that globally, the right to disconnect has been recognised. France was the pioneer in making it legal in 2017 to mandate companies with over 50 employees to negotiate after-work hours communication policies. Portugal, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Ireland, and, most recently, Australia, incorporated the right to disconnect. It emerges as a corrective mechanism aimed at restoring work-life balance.</p><p><strong>Gender dynamics in law firms</strong></p><p>The chronic unemployment, inequalities, and the expectation of uninterrupted availability for both genders are considered normal in India. Ironically, this has an impact on every profession, especially the legal profession. Women enter the legal profession in record numbers. However, the profession fails to uplift their career towards decision-making roles. The International Bar Association (IBA) longitudinal study, <em><a href="https://www.ibanet.org/gender-equality-in-the-legal-profession">50:50 by 2030</a>, a</em> gender disparity project, indicates that while women represent a significant portion of entry-level legal professionals, they hit institutional barriers at the top. In many global jurisdictions, women hold fewer than 25 per cent of senior equity partnership positions.</p><p>Where Article 16 of the Constitution of India states equal opportunity in public employment in terms of promotions and positions, the data paints a different narrative, pointing to industry and institutional design failure. According to <a href="https://images.assettype.com/barandbench/2026-03-25/p3tyi9wk/SCBA_Women_Lawyers_Survey_Report.pdf">a national survey</a> conducted this year by the Supreme Court Bar Association, 81.3 per cent respondents (2,116 of 2,604) reported that their professional journey has been more difficult than that of their male counterparts.</p>.86% Indian employees faced workplace disruption in 2025, higher than global average: Report.<p><strong>Availability, billable hours, and ‘commitment’</strong></p><p>Equity partners of a firm hold ownership stakes, draw profit-sharing income, and are involved in decision-making for the strategies, client allocation, and hiring. The high percentage of male representation influences the structural decisions that also shape the law firm culture, which includes expectations around availability, billable hours, and ‘commitment’.</p><p>Expectations to be constantly available to the clients disproportionately penalise women who are primary caregivers. A woman who leaves the office at 6 pm to manage childcare or caregiving responsibilities and returns to her laptop at 9 pm may log the same productive hours as a male peer. However, the division of her working day makes her invisible within a billing model of law firms that rewards uninterrupted presence over output.</p><p><strong>Will the right to disconnect benefit women in the legal profession?</strong></p><p>Although our courts have not yet adjudicated upon the right to disconnect, constitutional jurisprudence provides a strong normative foundation for its recognition. Article 21 has been expansively interpreted to encompass the right to live with dignity, the right to health, and the right to privacy.</p><p>For women navigating the legal profession, the stakes of inaction could be higher, as there are no specific gender-sensitive provisions. The Bill lacks recognition of the burden that after-hours work demands place on women, who shoulder a huge share of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/homemakers-are-nation-builders-supreme-court-says-loss-of-wifes-domestic-care-should-be-monetised-at-rs-30000-4035362">unpaid domestic and caregiving labour</a> in households. It does not propose enhanced measures for pregnant employees or new mothers. The flexible frameworks it contemplates, where working hours are to be determined by mutual consent between employer and employee, are particularly unsuited to addressing women's structural disadvantages.</p><p>The right to disconnect represents a necessary intervention in India’s evolving labour landscape. It seeks to address not only the immediate problem of excessive working hours but also the deeper issue of preserving human dignity in the workplace. The right must be framed as a stringent, enforceable labour standard that imposes clear limits on employer authority and safeguards workers’ autonomy. India cannot be a welfare State without robust and effective enforcement mechanisms for welfare legislation; social rights must exist not merely on paper but in reality, requiring laws to be drafted with a clear intent to enforce them and without gaps or loopholes that enable exploitation.</p><p><em>Garima Pal and Abhijit More are Assistant Professors, and Kusum Sharma is Internship and Placement Officer, Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai.</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>