Right to strike: A moment of reckoning

<p>On May 21, 2026, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered one of the most consequential advisory opinions in the history of international labour law. By ten votes to four, the world’s highest court held that the right to strike of workers and their organisations is protected under Convention No. 87 (the Convention) of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), titled the Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention, 1948. The opinion resolves a dispute that created an ‘institutional crisis’ at the ILO’s 2012 Conference and left workers in a state of legal uncertainty. This ICJ decision invites a revisit to Indian labour law on the right to strike.</p>.<p>The Committee of Experts, the ILO’s primary supervisory body, had since 1959 progressively declined to interpret a blanket prohibition of strikes based on the Convention. By 1992, it had explicitly held that Article 3 guarantees workers’ organisations the right to “organise their activities and formulate their programmes,” including recourse to strikes. The employers’ group rejected this reasoning, arguing that the Convention mentions no such right. In a moment of supreme irony, the governing body referred the question to the ICJ in 2023.</p>.<p>The ICJ applied the standard interpretive methodology of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, specifically the ordinary meaning, context, object, and purpose of the Convention and subsequent State practices. ICJ read Articles 2, 3, and 10 of Convention No. 87 together to conclude that the right to create and join organisations for the purpose of defending workers’ interests, and to organise their “activities” and “programmes” for that purpose, naturally encompasses strike action. The Court surveyed the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the Arab Charter on Human Rights, the European Convention on Human Rights, the European Social Charter, the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, and the Inter-American instruments. Across these frameworks, the same conclusion emerged in the ICJ’s opinion, which held the right to strike as an international labour right.</p>.Battle of definitions: What counts as ‘industry’ and who is left out.<p>However, the holding has left a question unanswered. It has answered only whether the right exists, not what it contains. Questions regarding permissible restrictions, essential services, notice requirements, cooling-off periods, public sector exclusions, and the conditions under which a strike loses legal protection -- all remain to be worked out within the space the Convention permits.</p>.<p>As a founding member of the ILO, India has not ratified Convention No. 87 despite its notification as a fundamental convention since 1998. Indian workers have not enjoyed a guaranteed right to strike historically. The Trade Disputes Act 1929, enacted during the colonial period, treated strikes as threats to state order, requiring prior approval. Rule 89 of the Defence of India Rules, 1939, went further, treating strikes as acts against the State itself. The Industrial Disputes Act 1947 maintained this essentially negative legal framework. Strike was not recognised as a right, but was merely rendered conditionally legal if workers complied with the notice and procedural requirements of Sections 22, 23, and 24. For workers in non-public utility establishments, the notice was not mandatory, and they could engage in legal strikes if no dispute resolution process was initiated.</p>.<p>Teeth for a paper tiger</p>.<p>The Supreme Court, in <em>Kameshwar Prasad & Ors. v. State of Bihar</em> (1962), expressly separated demonstration from strike. The demonstration was considered a form of expression covered under Article 19(1)(a), but not a strike. Further, the Court, in <em>B R Singh v. Union of India</em> (1990) provided a broader articulation, holding that a “strike in a given situation is only a form of demonstration” and that “the right to demonstrate and therefore the right to strike is an important weapon in the armoury of the workers.” This Court linked the right to demonstration, inclusive of strike, with Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution. <em>T K Rangarajan v. State of Tamil Nadu </em>(2003), without referring to these judgments, held that there is no moral, constitutional and statutory right to strike, which invited criticism as bad law.</p>.<p>The Industrial Relations Code 2020 repealed the Industrial Disputes Act and changed the law relating to strikes. Under Section 62(1)(a) of the IR Code, fourteen days’ advance notice is mandatory for strikes across all establishments, unlike merely in public utility services under the ID Act. Furthermore, Section 53 requires that conciliation proceedings begin the moment such notice is sent to the conciliation officer. And Section 62(1)(d) prohibits strikes during the pendency of conciliation proceedings. The logic of the notice is circular: the moment workers send the notice, the employer must begin conciliation, and a strike becomes illegal once conciliation starts. Therefore, the right to strike doesn’t exist in the operational sense. It is this procedural suffocation rather than outright prohibition that brings back the colonial logic of no strike without State intervention.</p>.<p>The ICJ’s advisory opinion should play a substantive role in creating a positive right to strike in Indian law. As the Supreme Court recognised in <em>Gujarat Steel Tubes v. Gujarat Steel Tubes Mazdoor Sabha</em> (1980), it is an intrinsic element of collective bargaining and a “safety valve” for labour against capital. Without it, as Management of <em>Kairbetta Estate v. Rajamanickam </em>(1960) affirmed, the freedom to form unions becomes, in the Court’s evocative phrase, “a paper tiger.”</p>.<p>When the right to strike inside the factory is extinguished, workers cannot accept silence, as their exploitation is an existential question. They take to the streets, as we saw in the recent Noida strikes. During the colonial period, one of the employers’ blocs, the Bombay Textile Mill Owners’ Association, promoted unionisation and their activities, precisely to channel grievance into negotiation and to avoid strikes for long duration, which is a lesson that Indian law has forgotten.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an associate professor and Director, Centre for Labour Law Research and Advocacy at the National Law University, Delhi)</em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).</em></p>