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Right to strike: A moment of reckoning

Right to strike: A moment of reckoning

Laws in India have eroded workers’ powers for collective bargaining. The ICJ’s ruling must prompt reform
Sophy K J
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 02:06 IST
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