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Right to vote: The Republic’s undelivered promise

Right to vote: The Republic’s undelivered promise

Elevating it to a fundamental right would enable real-time judicial scrutiny of voter suppression.
Jehosh Paul
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 20:06 IST
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 20:06 IST
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