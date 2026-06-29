Right to walk: Paving the way

<p class="bodytext">On any given day in Bengaluru, walking is an act of negotiation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">You weave around parked motorcycles and piles of garbage, step off broken footpaths into traffic, cross roads where zebra markings have faded away, and hope that vehicles slow down long enough for you to get across safely. For millions of citizens — schoolchildren, senior citizens, women, persons with disabilities, street vendors, office-goers, and transit users — this is not an exception. It is the daily experience of moving through the city.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Supreme Court recently delivered a significant reminder that this condition is neither inevitable nor acceptable. Holding that pedestrians have a fundamental right to safe and unobstructed footpaths under Articles 19(1)(d) and 21 of the Constitution, the court reaffirmed that the right to walk cannot be subordinated to the convenience of motorised traffic.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Yet the reality on India's streets tells a different story. In 2023, 35,221 pedestrians were killed on Indian roads — one in five of all road fatalities. Karnataka has consistently led this grim ranking; Bengaluru alone has lost close to 800 pedestrians in the past three years.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The right exists. The infrastructure often does not. This is why the Karnataka Active Mobility Bill matters. Drafted by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport, the bill seeks to do something that Indian urban policy has struggled with for decades: convert good intentions and technical guidance into action on the ground.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru does not suffer from a lack of knowledge. We already know how to build safe and walkable streets. Over the last decade, the Tender SURE guidelines have demonstrated what happens when streets are designed around people rather than vehicles. More than 150 km have been redesigned in the city to integrate footpaths, drainage, utilities, street lighting, and safe intersections. On these corridors, pedestrian volumes increased by 228%, while the share of women using the streets more than doubled. Nine in ten users rate these roads highly walkable, compared to fewer than three in ten on conventional roads. The challenge, therefore, is not design. It is adoption. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Today, whether a citizen gets a safe footpath often depends on which agency is implementing a project, who is reviewing it, and whether pedestrian infrastructure is prioritised during execution. Good standards exist, but compliance remains largely discretionary. This is the gap the Karnataka Active Mobility Bill seeks to close.</p>.<p class="bodytext">If enacted, the bill would move active mobility from the realm of guidance to obligation. It would establish a legal right of way for pedestrians and cyclists, require universal accessibility around transit nodes, enable pedestrian-only zones and slow streets, mandate dedicated budgets, and introduce accountability for non-compliance. Annual safety audits, currently voluntary, would become a statutory requirement. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The idea is neither new nor untested. Singapore's Active Mobility Act introduced dedicated rules, enforcement mechanisms, and investments for walking and cycling infrastructure. It set legal speed limits, banned motorised devices from pedestrian-only paths, and created a dedicated Active Mobility Enforcement Officer cadre. Berlin's Mobility Act legally prioritised pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport in transport planning. Paris used national mobility legislation to pedestrianise public spaces, expand cycling infrastructure, and reduce dependence on private vehicles.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Karnataka is uniquely positioned to act on this lesson. It is the only state in India with a dedicated Directorate of Urban Land Transport, which has spent over a decade building expertise in urban mobility planning, standards, and active mobility. But institutional capacity alone is not enough. The success of the bill will ultimately depend on whether it creates clear standards, dedicated funding, effective enforcement, and accountability for outcomes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Design standards such as IRC 103, Tender SURE guidelines must be statutorily incorporated, with completion certificates for urban road projects withheld for non-compliance. The bill must also establish a dedicated enforcement mechanism empowered to act against footpath encroachment and pavement parking — currently treated as a minor traffic offence in Bengaluru despite over 1.5 lakh annual violations. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Most importantly, the bill must close the accountability loop. It should define what constitutes a failed safety audit, prescribe mandatory remediation timelines, and assign responsibility for corrective action. Audit findings, including citizen-generated data on missing footpaths, encroachments, and obstruction hotspots, should be published annually and linked to enforceable corrective measures. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The benefits extend far beyond mobility. Walkable cities reduce air pollution, urban heat, non-communicable diseases, and traffic fatalities. They also expand access to jobs, education, and public life — particularly for women, children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Supreme Court has reaffirmed that pedestrians have a fundamental right to safe and unobstructed footpaths. Karnataka now has an opportunity to translate that principle into everyday reality. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>(The writer is Associate Manager, Jana Urban Space)</em></span></p>