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Right to walk: Paving the way

Right to walk: Paving the way

The Karnataka Active Mobility Bill seeks to convert good intentions and technical guidance into action on the ground.
Pravalika Sarvadevabhatla
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 21:25 IST
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