Rights concerns ignored in data law

Through four successive drafts, starting with the 2018 Personal Data Protection Bill, followed by the 2019 draft, the 2022 bill, and finally the enacted DPDPA, there is a notable absence of acknowledgment of worker data rights. Purpose limitations for data processing in the workplace have progressively diluted, expanding from recruitment, termination, access to services or benefits, and exceptions to sensitive personal data to a broader range of considerations without adequate protection for the less-powerful employee. The DPDPA incorporates broad grounds of employer protection added in the 2022 draft, namely, exemptions from processing without consent to protect the employer from any loss or liability, protecting trade secrets and IP, preventing espionage, and protecting social security information. Data processing under these grounds can have a considerable impact on constitutional rights to freedom of association—for example, not acknowledging a protection for legitimate worker collaboration on common issues in a peaceful way, not allowing workers to access their social security data, or having privileged communication between coworkers surveilled. This was arguably enough to preempt collective imaginations of workplace democracy in successive drafts, but removing key verbiage around when processing of data is allowed without consent complicates the issue at hand.