Rishi Sunak’s call for a July 4 election puts the Tories out of their misery

By Adrian Wooldridge

A British general election on July 4th almost certainly means the end of 14 years of Tory rule.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has finally put the Conservative administration out of its misery. The government has been bleeding out in public for months. Today, Sunak finally decided to put an end to it by calling the vote.

There was no obvious trigger for the decision. The latest inflation figure — a less-than-expected fall to 2.3 per cent — may have removed any last hope that the Bank of England would start cutting interest rates as soon as June. A bill of some £10 billion ($12.7 billion) for people who were given infected blood may have deprived Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt's chance for a tax cut before the vote. But Sunak may simply have recognized what most of us have long ago acknowledged: That there is no point in staggering on.

Why suffer the humiliation of seeing yet more MPs defecting to the other side? Or of yet more well-known MPs announcing that they will step down at the next election? Or of more embarrassing revelations about MPs’ weird conduct?

The Conservative government — now on its fifth prime minister since 2010 — has been a pointless charade for months now. Sunak stoically tried to revive its fortunes by setting out five missions (such as reducing inflation) and imposing some discipline on his wayward party. In vain. The targets proved elusive, particularly when it came to the core Conservative issue of immigration, and the party proved uncontrollable.

There is little doubt that Britain is headed for a Labour government — the first Labour government since Gordon Brown’s loss in 2010 made way for the coalition under David Cameron and Nick Clegg. Some pollsters have argued that the Labour Party needs to poll more than 10 percentage points more than the Tories even to form a majority because its supporters are less efficiently distributed (Labour racks up super-majorities in some urban areas). But much of Middle England, the Tory heartland is now leaning to Labour just as in 1997 when Tony Blair won his first of three elections.